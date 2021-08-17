Cancel
Walpole, MA

‘It’s Heartbreaking’: Walpole Pastor Raising Money For Children In Haiti After Devastating Earthquake

By Juli McDonald
CBS Boston
 8 days ago

WALPOLE (CBS) – The people of Haiti are dealing with unbelievable suffering, and relief efforts are in progress. A local pastor, who is from Haiti, is leading the way.

“There are so many problems around the world today. When you have a place like Haiti – it’s easy to forget. It’s easy to forget Haiti,” said Father Jean Pierre Aubin.

Father Jean Pierre – pastor of Walpole’s two Catholic churches – could never forget. Haiti is home. Each return visit fills his heart, and pains it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZNXkt_0bV3FnHP00

Father Jean Pierre Aubin (WBZ-TV)

“Each time you go it’s as if it gets worse. It’s as if there is no hope,” he said.

Between the most recent deadly earthquake over the weekend – followed by a tropical storm, ongoing political corruption, and the COVID pandemic – life there is simply, suffering.

“This country can’t seem to catch a break. It’s heartbreaking,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e9Nrf_0bV3FnHP00

People spent the night outside in the aftermath of the earthquake, near Les Cayes, Haiti on August 17, 2021. (Photo by REGINALD LOUISSAINT JR/AFP via Getty Images)

With the help of a passionate Massachusetts team, Aubin runs the Reverend Jean M Parisot Foundation . The Haitian school feeds and teaches more than 200 children. It’s named for the priest who changed his life.

“One person helped me. I would have been dead by now. Without him I would be nothing,” Father Jean Pierre said.

While the Archdiocese of Boston holds special collections for the Haiti the next two weekends, Father Jean Pierre is asking for generosity for his kids, more than ever. That school is all they have. It’s their hope.

“One day when I retire, that’s where I’m going to spend the rest of my life,” he said. “I’m trying to do my best. I have a lot of help. And I have God.”

Father Jean Pierre’s team has safe systems in place to regularly transfer funds to their school partners in Haiti. They pay for the children’s daily meals (breakfast, lunch, and snack), the teaching staff of 15, as well as all the utility costs. This letter was sent to Massachusetts supporters of the school, prior to the latest disaster.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F30A4_0bV3FnHP00

Jean M Parisot Foundation letter (Click to enlarge)

You can support these local efforts to the the Rev. Jean M Parisot Foundation online.

CLICK HERE to donate to the crisis in Haiti through Catholic Relief Services.

