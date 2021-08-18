Cancel
Bethlehem, NY

Police investigating shooting death at Henry Hudson Park

By Michael Hallisey
Spotlight News
Spotlight News
 7 days ago
GLENMONT — One person is dead and another injured following what police initially responded to gunfire at Henry Hudson Park on Tuesday night, Aug. 17.

Bethlehem Police said there was a gathering at the town park before they arrived to investigate a report of gunfire at approximately 8:53 p.m. According to a statement from Cmdr. James Rexford, those attending the gathering had fled the scene, leaving two people “who had been shot.”

“At this time, one person is being treated with non-life-threatening injuries and
another person is deceased,” stated Rexford.

No other details have been released.

“This terrible act of gun violence has no place in our community,” Town Supervisor David VanLuven responded on social media.” He shared that Albany Police, State Police and the Albany County Sheriff’s Department are aiding in the investigation, “to ensure… that those responsible are held accountable.”

The Bethlehem Police Department asks that anyone who may have information regarding
this incident to call the Bethlehem Police Department at 518-439-9973.

