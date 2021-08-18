Remembering Marine World, the Bay Area's most controversial theme park

Marine World was the theme park of my youth. Growing up over the hill in Fairfield, it was the de facto location for field trips, because the animals made it educational … or something. We were given baseball-style trading cards that featured the park’s animals and their trainers. We were allowed to touch a lot of the animals, which, sitting here today, feels pretty surprising and just a tad alarming. I was absolutely terrified of the elephant rides. Even at eight, I decided clamoring atop an elephant wasn’t something I should be doing at a theme park in Solano County.