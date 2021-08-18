Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

Remembering Marine World, the Bay Area's most controversial theme park

By Katie Dowd
SFGate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarine World was the theme park of my youth. Growing up over the hill in Fairfield, it was the de facto location for field trips, because the animals made it educational … or something. We were given baseball-style trading cards that featured the park’s animals and their trainers. We were allowed to touch a lot of the animals, which, sitting here today, feels pretty surprising and just a tad alarming. I was absolutely terrified of the elephant rides. Even at eight, I decided clamoring atop an elephant wasn’t something I should be doing at a theme park in Solano County.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
County
San Francisco, CA
Redwood City, CA
Lifestyle
State
Florida State
City
Vallejo, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
City
Redwood City, CA
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clifford Ray
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marine Animals#Amusement Park#Animal Park#The Marine#The Golden State Warriors#Uc Davis#The Napa Register#Marine World Theme Park#Abc#Sfo#Asian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Comcast
Related
TennisPosted by
CNN

Serena Williams to miss US Open due to hamstring injury

(CNN) — Twenty-three-time grand slam champion Serena Williams will miss the final tennis major of the year, the US Open, so she can recover from a torn hamstring. Williams announced the news on social media Wednesday. "After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

US probes possible health incidents that delayed Harris trip

HANOI (AP) — U.S. officials are continuing to investigate two possible cases of so-called Havana Syndrome health incidents that delayed Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip from Singapore to Vietnam. The investigation was in its early stages and officials deemed it safe for Harris to make her scheduled stop in Vietnam,...

Comments / 3

Community Policy