As technology advances, so do hackers. While most people think of hackers as targeting computers and websites, they may not consider the fact that their car can be hacked. While there are videos online of entire cars being hacked while in operation, most people don’t have to worry about something as complex as this happening to them. However, it isn’t too difficult for thieves to steal your key fob signal and break into your car. Let’s take a look at some perhaps unorthodox car safety tips to keep your car, keys, and possessions safe.