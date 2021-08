Johnny Depp gave his first interview since losing his libel case—and subsequently losing his appeal—against The Sun, and the 58-year-old actor is predictably not happy. In this new profile published to The Sunday Times on Saturday (Aug. 14), Depp said that he has experienced "a surreal five years" and continued to vaguely address the allegations of abuse and violence levied against him between 2013 and '16 by his ex-wife, Amber Heard (h/t The Associated Press and The Hollywood Reporter). Twelve of the 14 domestic violence counts were ruled to be true by a judge, in conjunction with the lost libel case against The Sun for calling him a "wife-beater."