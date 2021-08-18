Cancel
MLB

WATCH: Ex-Jay Riley Adams leads Washington Nationals past Toronto

By Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

Rookie Riley Adams had three hits including a home run against his former team and the Washington Nationals ended a seven-game losing streak with a 12-6 win over the visiting Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Adams, obtained by Washington for closer Brad Hand on July 29, added a two-run double and a single for his first career three-hit game.

Yadiel Hernandez had a homer and a two-run single for the Nationals.

Toronto’s Teoscar Hernandez continued his torrid stretch with a single and a two-run homer, his fourth homer in six games. He is batting 19-for-36 (.528) with 14 RBIs during a nine-game hitting streak.

Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. each had two hits for the Blue Jays, who have lost four of five.

Winning pitcher Erick Fedde (5-8) gave up three runs on five hits and three walks in five innings. He struck out four.

Toronto rookie Alek Manoah (5-2) endured his worst-ever start, allowing seven runs — six earned — on six hits in three-plus innings. He walked one and fanned two.

Hernandez gave the Nationals a 1-0 lead in the second when he homered to right on an 0-2 slider.

The Blue Jays tied it in the third when Bichette singled, stole second and later scored on a groundout.

Adams opened the Washington third with a single, and one out later, Victor Robles was hit by a pitch. Alcides Escobar smacked a two-run double to center to make it 3-1.

Also Read:
MLB power rankings: San Francisco Giants reclaim No. 1, Boston Red Sox slide

Juan Soto walked and Josh Bell singled to load the bases. Hernandez followed with grounder up the middle that was deflected by shortstop Bichette as two runs scored. When Manoah’s pickoff throw to first was wild, Bell scored from third.

It was 8-1 after Adams homered leading off the fourth.

Guerrero walked with two outs in the fifth and Hernandez homered to center off Fedde’s first pitch to slice the deficit to five.

Toronto loaded the bases with a single and two walks against Mason Thompson in the eighth before Kyle Finnegan took over on the mound. The Blue Jays scored a run on a fielder’s choice, another on an error by second baseman Luis Garcia and a third on Alejandro Kirk’s single to make it 8-6, but Finnegan then retired the side.

The Nationals added a run in the bottom of the eighth when Soto doubled and scored on a bases-loaded sacrifice fly by Ryan Zimmerman. Adams plated two more with a double down the right field line, and Adams came home on Robles’ double.

Related: MLB games today – TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

–Field Level Media

