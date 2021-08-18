Cancel
Roseburg, OR

FIRE BEHAVIOR MODERATES ON DEVIL’S KNOB COMPLEX

kqennewsradio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFire behavior moderated on Tuesday morning in the Devil’s Knob Complex of fires, on the Tiller Ranger District of the Umpqua National Forest. An update from Northwest Incident Management Team 8 said the help came from a marine layer that moved into the Complex area, allowing firefighters to assess the results of Monday afternoon’s fire growth. Fire activity picked up significantly by afternoon in the area of growth that occurred Monday. Meadow Spike Camp was dismantled and all resources were relocated to the main camp near Milo.

