Warm and humid summer weather locked in

By Jordan Lamers
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. The big change out there Wednesday will be the increasing heat and humidity. Mostly sunny skies with emerging puffy clouds with our daytime heating process. High temps will get to the middle and upper 80s, which will feel warmer than that with the added moisture in the air. By the lakeshore, the high is 80 degrees once a lake breeze goes by in the afternoon – and that boundary may pop off a stray sprinkle later in the day.

