I recently had the chance to play with Samsung's two new phones, the Z Fold3 and Flip3, spending an hour poking, prodding, and bending the two new flagships. It's too early to form a final judgment ahead of our full review, but as a witness to the fast pace of change in the space and a reluctant convert to the concept, foldables have come a long way. Today, I think they've arrived. When it comes to hardware and build quality, foldables have reached mainstream — or, at least, Samsung's have.