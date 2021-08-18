Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

"Make Your Own Decision" – One of The Last Civilian Departures Out of Kabul

By Sam Chui
 7 days ago
Below is a real story that comes from PIA Captain Maqsood Birjani, detailing his flight as one of the last civilian aircraft to depart out of Kabul, Afghanistan. On 15th August 2021 (Sunday) we landed at Kabul Int'l Airport around 10:00am. The airfield status was normal and Air Traffic Control (ATC) was fully functional.

Airplane
Country
Afghanistan
Economy
Air Travel
Industry
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Qatar
Aerospace & Defensedallassun.com

IAF's flight to airlift 46 Afghan Hindus, Sikhs from Kabul

New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI): An Indian Air Force (IAF) special flight, carrying stranded Indian nationals and 46 Afghan Hindus and Sikhs, is expected to take off from Kabul Airport on Monday. Indian World Forum President Puneet Singh Chandhok said international forces have escorted the evacuees to the Indian...
Trafficsamchui.com

The Last Commercial Flight Out of Kabul – Real Stories

It’s really heartbreaking to see what’s happened at Kabul Airport. In today’s video, I would like to share 2 real stories of some of the last civilian departures out of Kabul, Afghanistan. My contact Roman arrived in Kabul on 15 August morning to pick up Ukrainian Constanta Airlines An-26 to...
WorldPosted by
BoardingArea

Chaos at Kabul Airport in Afghanistan – Civilian Airport Closed

Thousands of Afghans scramble to the Kabul airport, Afghanistan. The airport is the only way out for now, as the Taliban has encircled the capital. Commercial flights from Kabul were cancelled on Monday, as Afghanistan's Civil Aviation Authority (ACAA) announced Kabul airspace had been released to the military. On its...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Afghan staff at US embassy trying to flee Kabul report being marked with paint by Taliban who follow them home

Local staff members who worked at the US embassy in Kabul have reported harassment at the hands of Taliban fighters on ground in their desperate attempt to leave Afghanistan. On their way out, many were spat on, cursed, almost separated from their children and some have now come under Taliban’s scrutiny as the armed group reportedly marked the house of a local embassy staff member with paint for further questioning, according to a report by the NBC news.
WorldFlight Global.com

Kabul airport occupied by panicked civilians

The civilian section of Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport has been overrun by panicked Afghans, desperate to flee the country after the fall of the capital to Taliban militants. Video footage on social media depict chaotic scenes at the airport over the last 24hrs. One video shows crowds racing toward...
Aerospace & Defenseaudacy.com

Boeing unveils ‘most advanced’ fighter jets ever

Boeing unveiled the newest iteration of its F-15 fighter airplanes Wednesday, describing the model as the “most advanced version of the jet ever manufactured” with more speed and range than any other fighter plane in the world. The airplane manufacturer developed the new planes – dubbed the F-15QA – in...
Posted by Action News Jax
Action News Jax

The Latest: Pentagon says 7,000 civilians taken out of Kabul

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon says the U.S. military is ramping up evacuations out of Afghanistan, and that 7,000 civilians have been taken out of the country since August 14. Army Maj. Gen. Hank Taylor told reporters that 12 C-17 aircraft departed with 2,000 evacuees over the past 24 hours. Speaking at a Pentagon briefing Thursday, Taylor said the military now has enough aircraft to get 5,000-9,000 people out a day, depending on how many have been processed and other factors, such as weather.
Militarytucsonpost.com

US Getting Civilian Personnel Out of Kabul

Just weeks away from completing its military withdrawal from Afghanistan, the United States is sending thousands of combat troops back to Kabul in a last-ditch attempt to move diplomatic personnel and Afghan allies out of harm's way. The move, announced Thursday by the State Department and the Pentagon, comes as...
Posted by The Independent
The Independent

Taliban urges women to stay home because some of their fighters ‘have not yet been trained’ not to hurt them

The Taliban has said women should stay at home to protect themselves from some of the insurgent group’s armed fighters, who are yet to be trained to not hurt or harass them. This call for women to not venture out was “temporary,” according to Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid. Some experts, however, said a similar statement was used by them when they ruled the country before in 1996.
Posted by Fox News
Fox News

‘Absolutely Not’ Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) Says U.S Isn’t On Track To Get Americans Out Of Afghanistan Before Deadline

Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) joined Fox News Radio’s Guy Benson Show to discuss the withdraw of U.S forces out of Afghanistan and the Taliban takeover of the country. “Absolutely not. Absolutely not. And that’s based on discussions with people who are talking to folks on the ground. That’s based on briefings that we’ve had here, which you know, I’m not going to talk about in detail, but we are not on track. And the damage, the devastation to America’s role as a superpower to America’s ability to defend ourselves, to defend our allies, the damage is incalculable. If we have now gotten into a position where we are depending upon the Taliban, which they are our enemy, depending upon them, radical Islamic terrorists to secure, to — to provide for the safe travel and safe passage of U.S. citizens — and the fact that the president of the United States doesn’t understand that, the fact that our senior military leaders aren’t being absolutely direct and clear with him, the long damage to our interest, our security, to our armed forces of any message other than, we will get our people out, if you do not allow us to get our people out you will face consequences like you cannot imagine, and — and they will be severe, and they will be swift — that is the message that the Taliban ought to be receiving, and anything else is an abdication of American leadership and authority in the world.”

