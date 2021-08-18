Berks Country: Calendar Aug.18

Now through Aug. 21, the public is invited to play BARN-opoly by visiting farmers markets, farm stores, ice cream shops, wineries, an alpaca farm and a general store. Find the map at berksag.org/barnopoly. The BARN-opoly challenge ends Aug. 21 at ACEC Farm, 469 Adams Hotel Road, Perry Township, with a celebration and Pig Plop Bingo. Purchase tickets at ACEC Farm, The Nesting Box Farm and Creamery or online at berksag.net. All proceeds will support B.A.R.N. in its efforts to celebrate, collaborate and educate about agriculture in Berks County.