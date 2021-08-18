NWS: Remnants of tropical storm to bring rain to CT

Effective: 2021-08-24 17:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flash Flood Warning means rapid-onset flooding is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons along creeks, drainage ditches, and other waterways should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Expect flooding of creeks, ditches, farmland, roadways, and and other low lying areas. Target Area: Boone; McHenry The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Boone County in north central Illinois Northwestern McHenry County in northeastern Illinois * Until 945 PM CDT. * At 540 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. An estimated 2 to 3 inches of rain have fallen, with isolated higher amounts. Although rainfall is diminishing in intensity, additional storms are expected to move into the area shortly. Rainfall rates in excess of 1 inch per hour will be possible, causing additional rainfall amounts up to 1.5 inches. HAZARD...Flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Rapid-onset flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other poor drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Harvard, Capron, Hebron and Chemung. The heaviest rainfall has occurred in the headwaters of Piscasaw Creek north of Chemung and Harvard. Rapid water level rises along Piscasaw Creek and tributaries may be imminent. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1 INCH IN 1 HOUR