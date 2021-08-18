State sees 20th Florida panther death for 2021

This weekend marked the 20th reported Florida panther death in the state for the year after a body of the endangered species was found in a forest, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The remains of the 2- to 3-year-old cat, whose sex was not known, was found Sunday in Collier County in the Picayune Strand State Forest, according to the FWC’s Panther Pulse site . The panther’s cause of death was unknown.

Recorded deaths of the species are most often attributed to vehicle strikes, including 14 of the 20 deaths in 2021. In recent years, though, panthers have also faced death at the hands of an unknown neurological disorder that affects both panthers and bobcats.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.

There were 22 panther deaths with 11 tracked panther births in 2020. So far, only three panther births, all in one litter, have been tracked in 2021.

2019 saw 27 deaths and 11 births. 2018 had 30 deaths and 9 births.

Florida panthers are a unique subspecies of puma that once had a range throughout the Southeast U.S., but are now mostly found in Southwest Florida. The FWC states there are approximately 120-230 adult Florida panthers left in the wild, which is higher than the estimated 20-30 panthers in the wild in the 1990s. Their populations are mostly around Lake Okeechobee, but are still sighted throughout the Florida peninsula and into Georgia.

They are listed as an Endangered Species under the U.S. Endangered Species Act.

Conservation efforts have included state zoological groups attempting to rehabilitate and release the panthers back into the wild.