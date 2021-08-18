Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

State sees 20th Florida panther death for 2021

By Richard Tribou, Orlando Sentinel
Posted by 
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 7 days ago

This weekend marked the 20th reported Florida panther death in the state for the year after a body of the endangered species was found in a forest, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The remains of the 2- to 3-year-old cat, whose sex was not known, was found Sunday in Collier County in the Picayune Strand State Forest, according to the FWC’s Panther Pulse site . The panther’s cause of death was unknown.

Recorded deaths of the species are most often attributed to vehicle strikes, including 14 of the 20 deaths in 2021. In recent years, though, panthers have also faced death at the hands of an unknown neurological disorder that affects both panthers and bobcats.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.

There were 22 panther deaths with 11 tracked panther births in 2020. So far, only three panther births, all in one litter, have been tracked in 2021.

2019 saw 27 deaths and 11 births. 2018 had 30 deaths and 9 births.

Florida panthers are a unique subspecies of puma that once had a range throughout the Southeast U.S., but are now mostly found in Southwest Florida. The FWC states there are approximately 120-230 adult Florida panthers left in the wild, which is higher than the estimated 20-30 panthers in the wild in the 1990s. Their populations are mostly around Lake Okeechobee, but are still sighted throughout the Florida peninsula and into Georgia.

They are listed as an Endangered Species under the U.S. Endangered Species Act.

Conservation efforts have included state zoological groups attempting to rehabilitate and release the panthers back into the wild.

Comments / 0

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Collier County, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
State
Georgia State
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Collier County, FL
Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Collier County, FL
Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Panthers#Southwest Florida#Fwc#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Florida StatePosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Florida funeral homes overwhelmed with bodies as COVID-19 surges: report

Funeral directors in Florida say they are overwhelmed by the number of bodies they see inside their funeral homes. Funeral staff at homes across the state said bodies are stacked toward the ceiling as COVID-19 continues to surge, WFLA reported. An interview with more than 20 funeral homes found many were too busy to talk, with some too busy to even converse on the phone. “So the family comes ...
Florida StatePosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Central Florida cross-country star postpones return to racing, plus more high school news | Varsity Vibe

Varsity Vibe is a weekly high school report, posted online on Wednesdays and published in the Orlando Sentinel on Thursdays. Orlando is now home to one of the top girls volleyball tournaments in the nation. The Nike Tournament of Champions Southeast will be played Sept. 3-4, mostly at the Game Point Event Center, with a 68-team field that includes squads from Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, ...
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Supply woes delay two Orlando food halls now expected to open next month

Jamal Wilson wanted to open his food hall in Orlando’s Ivanhoe Village in the spring, but he couldn’t get the construction materials needed to finish on time. In one example, he endured an eight- to 10-week delay in getting air curtains, a device used in restaurants that blows air when a door is open to keep out insects and keep air conditioning inside, Wilson said. His 12,500-square-foot hall ...
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando man killed in I-4 crash in Volusia

A 31-year-old Orlando man is dead following a vehicle crash Tuesday night on Interstate 4 in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The man was driving a 2006 Infiniti G35 at around 9 p.m. east on I-4 near Sanford, said the FHP’s Lt. Kim Montes. The unidentified driver then lost control of the Infiniti, left the roadway, slamming into a palm tree and overturning the vehicle, ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy