Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett ranks the top 10 wrestlers who played pro football: Roman Reigns, Goldberg and more

By Jeff Jarrett, special to ESPN.com
ESPN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeff Jarrett is a WWE Hall of Famer and third-generation wrestling promoter whom ESPN approached in the run-up to WWE SummerSlam on Saturday for his thoughts on pro football players who had success crossing over into pro wrestling. That's right, it's me. Good ol' Double J. That's J-E-double F, J-A-double...

www.espn.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Ernie Ladd
Person
Jeff Jarrett
Person
Brian Pillman
Person
Wahoo Mcdaniel
Person
Ron Simmons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#American Football#Combat#Espn#Wwe Summerslam#Hall Of Fame#Usfl#Atlanta Falcons#Green Bay Packers#The Wild Samoans#Usos#Wahoo Mcdaniel Football#Houston Oilers#Rg#Denver Broncos#Montreal Alouettes#Tampa Bay Bandits#Og#Jacksonville Bulls#Ottawa Rough Riders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

WWE SUMMERSLAM PPV PRIMER 8/21: Javier’s preview & predictions for Reigns vs. Cena, Belair vs. Banks, Lashley vs. Goldberg, Edge vs. Rollins, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Summerslam, WWE’s second biggest event of the year, will take place August 21, 2021 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Besides the usual places you can watch Summerslam, this year it will air live in select theaters. As what befits what WWE wants to be its second WrestleMania, several legends will appear on the card with the likes of Bill Goldberg and John Cena challenging for the WWE Championship and WWE Universal Championship respectively. Edge will also face of against Seth Rollins and Bianca Belair and Sasha banks will no doubt try to outperform their lauded WrestleMania match. As of note, I write this prior to the go-home edition of Smackdown, so things may happen on that show not reflected here. Since WWE’s storytelling has been pretty formulaic lately, I doubt that anything would happen to radically alter the plans for Summerslam. It’s not like C.M. Punk will be re-debuting on Friday or anything…
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Former WWE Champion ‘Went Broke’ After Quitting

The former WWE star Batista went on to try out his luck in the field of acting following his stint in Vince McMahon’s company. He is currently one of the top actors in Hollywood and doing well. However, he had to go through some hardships when he left pro wrestling...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks Bombshell Medical News Revealed

It was recently revealed that ‘The Boss’ Sasha Banks and WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair were pulled from multiple house shows over this past weekend due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’. This caused some confusion since WWE were still promoting the highly-hyped encounter between Banks and Belair despite this unheard of development. Sasha Banks’s bold message to John Cena recently leaked.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Patriots Have Reportedly Claimed Former Packers Quarterback

The New England Patriots struggled to get consistent production at quarterback during the 2020 season leading to one of the worst outcomes of the Bill Belichick era. However, the franchise addressed the position at this year’s NFL Draft by selecting Alabama breakout Mac Jones in the first round. Although there’s...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Peyton Manning Finally Reveals Answer To Long Asked Question

Peyton Manning will be remembered in history as one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever pass through the NFL. However, that didn’t prevent him from going through his career with one of the worst postgame looks ever seen in football: the gigantic red blotch on his forehead. After he carved...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Diva Pregnant With Top Star’s Baby

Candice LeRae is pregnant with Johnny Gargano’s baby! See the photo below. As many of our readers are well aware of, WWE basically gave away stars so that AEW could take them. Heck, even Vince McMahon stated that maybe WWE could help out AEW by cutting their roster down a ton. As it seems, AEW are doing very well with their roster that hosts many former WWE stars and will continue to host such as 90-day clauses start to dwindle down. Now, just who could be the next one from WWE that will make a huge statement in AEW with a title match? Roman Reigns Tells Top WWE Star To Retire.
NFLhotnewhiphop.com

Lamar Jackson Explains Why He Refuses To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

With the NFL season starting in just about a month from now, the league has been having issues when it comes to getting people vaccinated. There are various players out there who refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine as they believe it could be harmful to their bodies. This has turned into a huge debate around league circles, and many are frustrated with the penalties that could come with not being jabbed.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Demands ‘Burial’ Of Top WWE Diva

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was reportedly the brain behind the return of Becky Lynch, who has been away from the company for a year due to pregnancy. She went on to challenge Bianca Belair for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam as Sasha Banks who was scheduled for the match could not compete. ‘The Man’ shockingly squashed Bianca Belair and the decision of the outcome for the way it happened was lambasted.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Drew Brees received calls from Saints teammates over his Colin Kaepernick stance

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees’ final season in the NFL didn’t go as smoothly as he would have wanted it to be, thanks in large part to a controversial comment he made that reverberated throughout the league and even outside the realm of football. It could be remembered that Brees, during an interview with Yahoo Finance, associated kneeling — a form of protest initiated by Colin Kaepernick — during the playing of the national anthem with “disrespect” to the flag and what it represents.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bill Belichick Names Best Quarterback He’s Coached Against

Set to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame later tonight, Peyton Manning has clearly earned the respect of many from around the football world — including all-time great head coach Bill Belichick. Through 15 NFL seasons as intense head coach/quarterback adversaries, Belichick and Manning had plenty of...
NFLPosted by
Awesome 98

Patrick Mahomes Now a Part Owner of Two Professional Sports Teams

Patrick Mahomes, and his soon to be wife, Brittany, are making waves in sports outside of football. Last year, Patrick became part of the ownership group of Major League Baseball's Kansas City Royals. His fiancé, Brittany, has an ownership stake in Kansas City's National Women's Soccer League team. Patrick has now added a second ownership opportunity by joining Major League Soccer's Sporting KC.
NFLNOLA.com

Saints QB Jameis Winston 'devastated' after hearing Michael Thomas' surgery news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston didn't hide his feelings Saturday as they pertained to star receiver Michael Thomas. Thomas — who would have been a main target for both Winston and quarterback Taysom Hill during their battle for the starting spot — needed ankle surgery in June and could very well be out for a lengthy amount of time as he recovers.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Rehires Two Fired WWE Stars

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has reportedly brought back Molly Holly and Shawn Daivari as the full time backstage producers. It turns out he decided to fill up the backstage with talented veterans in producer roles. They have officially added two more on a full-time basis. The former WWE star Molly Holly had already started learning about the backstage duties after her WWE Hall of Fame induction, and she has worked backstage for both brands in recent memory.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

John Cena Drops Sad Goldberg Bombshell

John Cena is one of the most recognizable and profitable names in the modern era of professional wrestling and sports entertainment. During a recent interview with USA Today, Cena stated why WWE needs to stop relying on the aging, part-time veterans, such as Bill Goldberg, if they want to see continued growth as a company. Goldberg is set to take on Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship. Credit to Fightful for the following quote. Did John Cena spoil this Roman Reigns WWE title match?

Comments / 1

Community Policy