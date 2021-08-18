HDMI 2.1 explained: How it unlocks PS5 and Xbox Series X, 8K TVs and more
HDMI 2.1 is the latest version of the ubiquitous cable, and it's a big leap forward compared to HDMI 2.0. It's already available on the best TVs, including models from LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL, Vizio and others. It's also on both of the next-generation game consoles, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. To get the most out of those consoles you'll need a TV that supports at least some features of HDMI 2.1.www.cnet.com
