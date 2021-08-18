Unique Artisan Markets to Peruse Together

Looking for something fun to do on the weekend? Incorporate a visit to local artisan markets into your weekend plans. Whether you love to shop and browse or just enjoy looking at local art, these events are always a hit in the Tampa community. Plus, these markets are the perfect places to shop for a unique gift for your favorite person. They're also a great if you're a budding small business looking to get community exposure. Check out our list of the best artisan markets in Tampa Bay below and get to shopping!

Seminole Heights

Thee Blxck Market

A new market on the block, Thee Blxck Market is a Seminole Heights based market held once a month at Blxckout Beauty! During the summer months, Thee Blxck Market comes as a fun Saturday night market and a sunny Sunday market during the cooler times of year! This local-focused artisan market features fun food vendors, clothing boutiques, vintage thrift shops, jewelry makers, and candle/skincare wellness treats. I love this market for their variety of different styles, whether your style is trendy and chic or a sustainable and earthy, you will find something here. My favorite vendor at Thee Blxck Market has to be Nirie Collection, a trendy clothing boutique where I've found so many in-demand clothing pieces!

Date and Time Details

August 28 – Night Market, 7-10pm

September 25 – Night Market, 7-10pm

October 23 – Night Market, 7-10pm

November 21 – Day Market, 1-5pm

December 19 – Day Market, 1-5pm

January 23 – Day Market, 1-5pm

Cactus Moon Market

For a whimsical getaway from the work week, come to the magical monthly event held every second Saturday – Cactus Moon Market! Located at the Cactus Moon plant shop and event space, this market hosts 25+ of Tampa's best small businesses. The vendors are hosted outdoors in their garden area, amongst twinkly lights for a colorful shopping experience! You can also learn more about Cactus Moon's own shop, offering plants, plant workshops, and event floral services.

Date and Time Details

Second Saturday of every month, from 5-9pm

Image credit: Cactus Moon

Market on Florida

You'll have to stay updated to keep track of this artisan market. The Market on Florida is a traveling pop-up experience taking place at a new location with every event. The signature pop up market is held at Gaze Yoga Studio – featuring art, vintage, vinyl, and more. One of my favorite regular local vendors is Moon Light Sticker Co, selling weatherproof and dishwasher safe stickers for your water bottles and laptop cases.

Date and Time Details

Follow on Instagram for the latest updates and upcoming dates, typically held on Saturdays from 3-6pm

Greater Downtown Tampa Area

Second Sunday Art Walk and Vendor Fair

One of my favorite Sunday markets is located at Armature Works. After having brunch at Armature's Steelbach or Oak & Ola, you can walk off the mimosas and French toast at this monthly event. Artists and creators set up shop from 11am-3pm in the Gathering space in the Armature Works warehouse, selling handmade gifts, jewelry, art, woodworking, and more.

Here's a secret for the art lovers: the featured art continues in the Armature Courtyard! Curated by Stella Gallerie, the Art Walk showcases dozens of local Tampa and regional artists.

Date and Time Details

Second Sunday of every month from 11am-3pm

Heights Night Market

The Heights Night Market is a monthly night market also held at Armature Works. Every second Wednesday of the month from 5:30pm – 9:30pm, Armature puts on a great market with a rotating list of artists and local creators. You'll find handmade goods, jewelry, art, wood working, unique gifts and more. The Heights Night Market is free to attend, family-friendly and features live music at each event.

Date and Time Details

Second Wednesday of every month from 5:30-9:30pm

Image credit: Armature works

Oxford Exchange Holiday Market

Ready to do your Christmas shopping? Choose to support local small businesses during the holiday season. Every year during the first week of December, Oxford Exchange invites Tampa locals to kick off the Christmas season with classic tunes, gorgeous decorations, and the best art vendors in town. You'll find everything from local beauty to treats for your dog and different types of art for home decor. My friends and I love this market to finish off our Christmas gift shopping. It's a great place to buy unique gifts that you can't find anywhere else.

Date and Time Details

Thursday, December 9, 5:30-9:30pm

Coming Soon: Sunday Market Showcase

Indie Flea just announced a new event series in Tampa, the Sunday Market Showcase at Hotel Haya in Ybor City. While event dates have not yet been announced, keep up with The Indie Flea Facebook page for details. We'll update this post with event dates, too!

St. Pete

The Indie Flea

A luxury spin on the classic flea market, Indie Flea is one of the original hipster markets here in Tampa Bay! Popularized with their fun mod branding and iconic locations in the Tampa area, they've travelled from Tampa Heights to Armature Works, and most recently the Coastal Creative warehouse in St. Pete. My favorite pop-up has to be their Plant Pop-up shop, featuring tons of different plant vendors and plant accessory creators.

Indie Flea is mainly known for its St. Pete Indie Market – a huge monthly market, featuring over 80 different vendors. The market showcases local artists, indie designers, vintage boutiques, food trucks, jewelry creators, eclectic craftsmen and more local businesses. The most recent event was a new concept, a Spring Market Showcase featuring indoor and outdoor displays from tons of vendors.

Date and Time Details

Check out the market schedule for details on upcoming artisan markets and pop-ups

Image credit: Indie Flea

Dunedin

Dunedin Downtown Market

Located in the Dunedin area? The Dunedin Downtown Market not only sells great fresh produce, but is also a great representation of the Dunedin art scene. This market is held Saturdays from 9am-1pm in the Dunedin Historical Museum parking lot. They also rotate vendors weekly, so you get a new experience with every visit. Experience over 60 different vendors, including yummy food and local arts and crafts. I love visiting the Dunedin Downtown Market to pick up house decor, as Dunedin's art scene is great for colorful pieces.

Date and Time Details

Every Saturday from 9am-1pm

Westchase

Westchase Locale Market

If you can't make it to Seminole Heights for some of the Tampa art markets, you can check out the Westchase Locals Market. Held every second Saturday in the Westchase Town Center from 10am-3pm, you can pick up plants, handmade jewelry, baked goods, and art! I love this market for the live music and delicious snack vendors like King of All Guacamoles. This market is also dog-friendly.

Date and Time Details

Every second Saturday from 10am-3pm

Feature image credit: Armature Works