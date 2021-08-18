Cancel
'Cyberpunk 2077' Latest Update Includes Free DLC

By Imogen Donovan
Cyberpunk 2077's latest update is on its way and you'll be happy to hear that it also brings a lot of free extras as well as a hefty helping of gameplay improvements. CD Projekt Red always had the intention to support Cyberpunk 2077 with free goodies like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The grim and gorgeous RPG offered alternative looks for Ciri, Triss and Yennefer, new finishing animations, new armours and some fully fledged questlines that rivalled the quality of the ones told in the original game. There was Where The Cat And Wolf Play... which saw Geralt investigating the scene of a strange massacre and Fools' Gold which involved a village transformed under the curse of "piggy magic."

