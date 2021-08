After adding Lonzo Ball to the roster last week, the Bulls were not yet finished and added four-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan via sign and trade from the San Antonio Spurs. According to NBC Sports Chicago, DeRozan will be the 20th player in Bulls history to wear the Number 11, with Javonte Green (2021), David Nwaba (2018) and Doug McDermott (2017) the three most recent. DeRozan has worn Number 10 his entire NBA career — with the Raptors and Spurs — but that number is retired by the Bulls in honor of Bob Love.