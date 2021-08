WAPELLO COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - The Iowa Department of Public Safety reported Monday that the remains of a woman who was reported missing Saturday were found Sunday afternoon. Family members of Helen Elizabeth Showalter, 60, notified police Ottumwa Police on Saturday of a possible missing person case. Police reported that she walked from a vehicle near Garrison Rock Park in rural Wapello County. There was concern because she had preexisting medical conditions and did not have her medications with her.