Rihanna’s Fenty Company Is Sued By Islamic Artist Receiving Decapitation Threats

An alleged mistake made by Rihanna and her team has landed the mogul in court. Last October, Rihanna hosted yet another installment of her coveted Savage x Fenty runway show, and during the event, a song was played that offended many in the Muslim community. The track reportedly contained a hadith, and while the artist behind the song, reportedly Coucou Chloe, later publicly apologized for the inclusion of her song, it is reported by TMZ that she had filed a lawsuit against Fenty under the name "Jane Doe."