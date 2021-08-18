Cancel
Celebrities

Rihanna’s Fenty Company Is Sued By Islamic Artist Receiving Decapitation Threats

By Tia Berger
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rihanna‘s Fenty empire is being slapped with a $10 million lawsuit following a faux pas at one of its fashion shows last year. In the suit, an Islamic musician who’s chosen to remain anonymous said Ri-Ri’s company contacted her to sample one of her songs in their 2020 Savage X Fenty show last October. Fenty, however, played the incorrect version of the artist’s song, and the mishap led to the woman receiving a barrage of death threats, including ones of decapitation, TMZ reported.

Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

Rihanna
