Rihanna’s Fenty Company Is Sued By Islamic Artist Receiving Decapitation Threats
Rihanna‘s Fenty empire is being slapped with a $10 million lawsuit following a faux pas at one of its fashion shows last year. In the suit, an Islamic musician who’s chosen to remain anonymous said Ri-Ri’s company contacted her to sample one of her songs in their 2020 Savage X Fenty show last October. Fenty, however, played the incorrect version of the artist’s song, and the mishap led to the woman receiving a barrage of death threats, including ones of decapitation, TMZ reported.www.blackenterprise.com
