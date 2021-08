All of the chatter about Shane Wright during the Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL) hiatus has been about him being the No. 1 overall selection in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and how he will have the chance to lead Canada to a gold medal at the World Junior Championship when they head back to Edmonton and Red Deer again at Christmas time. Very little has been said about a milestone so rare that it hasn’t been hit since the 2006-07 season when three players went beyond 130 points, but it is in the realm of possibility for Wright in his draft year.