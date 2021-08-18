Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

'The Crown': Netflix Unveils First Look Of New Princess Diana, Prince Charles [Photos]

By Sana Khan
International Business Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix took to Twitter Tuesday to share the first official photos of Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana and Dominic West as Prince Charles in the "The Crown" Season 5. "Our new Prince Charles (Dominic West) and Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki)," the official Twitter handle captioned the photos. Fans took to...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Hewitt
Person
Camilla Parker Bowles
Person
Dominic West
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Imelda Staunton
Person
Josh O'connor
Person
Elizabeth Debicki
Person
Jonathan Pryce
Person
Prince Charles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Crown#British Royal Family#Adr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Designers & CollectionsCosmopolitan

Princess Diana's Wedding Shoes Had a Secret Message Under the Heel

All royal weddings are completely over the top in terms of expense and general fancy vibes, but Princess Diana and Prince Charles' extravagant ceremony goes down as the most extra in history—in part because of Diana's iconic look. And while her puffy-sleeved, super '80s dress gets a lot of attention, Diana's shoes were also pretty spectacular—and had a secret message on the bottom of them.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Offensive Keepsake Prince Charles Kept Close To Him During His Honeymoon With Diana

Prince Charles was certainly an eligible bachelor back in the day. In fact, royal experts say he "had more than 20 relationships over the 13 years between 1967 and 1980," according to the Evening Standard. Interestingly, Charles was in love with a married woman when he was introduced to Princess Diana, according to the new PBS documentary "In Their Own Words: Diana, Princess of Wales." Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles met at a polo match, and he was said to be "immediately [and] passionately" in love with her. However, she was married to a man named Andrew Parker Bowles, leaving Charles to merely pine for what he could not have.
CelebritiesCNN

Inside Harry and Meghan’s Montecito mansion

London CNN — Why are people so fascinated by royalty? For some it’s the mystique, while it’s the curiosity factor for others. Meghan and Harry have done a lot to expose the inner workings of the British monarchy and show that life as a royal isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. But, if anything, this has only increased interest.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Barbra Streisand Opens Up About Prince Charles Affair Rumors: ‘He Asked To Meet Me’

Barbra Streisand is opening up about her relationship with Prince Charles!. For those who don’t know, an explosive 2006 biography claimed the Funny Girl star had a secret affair with Queen Elizabeth II‘s son nearly 20 years after they first met in 1974. According to this book, the royal romanced the singer in November 1994 while on a trip to the United States — two years after he separated from Princess Diana and was involved with Camilla Parker Bowles.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

Prince Harry's Popularity Just Hit an All-Time Low. Here's Why, Sources Say.

Once one of the most popular members of the Royal Family (second only to Queen Elizabeth), Prince Harry is now seeing his popularity hit an all-time low in the U.K. After months of revealing interviews about his family—reserving his most damning criticisms for his father, Prince Charles, and brother, Prince William—and the recent news that he's writing a tell-all memoir to be published next year, Harry's stock has plunged precipitously, making him the subject of widespread derision and outrage in England. The latest YouGov poll from the U.K. reveals that the Duke of Sussex is only one step from the bottom of the list that ranks the popularity of 15 members of the Royal Family. He came in one slot above the disgraced Prince Andrew, who withdrew from public life in 2019 amid reports of his connections and alleged involvement with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. (The Duke of York has denied those allegations.)
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Princess Diana's private bedrooms revealed in unearthed photos

Princess Diana lived in several beautiful properties throughout her lifetime, from her childhood home Althorp House where her brother Charles Spencer still resides, to her Kensington Palace apartment she shared with her husband Prince Charles and two young children Prince William and Prince Harry. PHOTOS: 12 rarely-seen photos of Princess...
CelebritiesPeople

Who Is Penny Knatchbull, Prince Philip's 'Constant Confidante' Coming to The Crown?

The woman called the "second-most important woman in the Duke of Edinburgh's life" will be played by Natasha McElhone in season 5 of The Crown. The Crown has already spent four seasons chronicling the ups and downs in Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's 73-year marriage, but now another woman with whom the Duke of Edinburgh had a long-lasting relationship is entering the picture.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVLine

The Crown: See Elizabeth Debicki, Dominic West as Princess Diana and Prince Charles in Season 5 Photos

Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West are officially British royalty. Netflix has released two new photos from The Crown‘s forthcoming fifth season, featuring Debicki (The Night Manager) and West (The Affair) as the next iterations of Princess Diana and Prince Charles. Debicki and West will respectively succeed Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor in the roles, both of whom snagged Emmy nominations this year for Lead Actress and Lead Actor in a Drama. The recent fourth season also brought in acting nods for Olivia Colman (as Queen Elizabeth II), Gillian Anderson (as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher), Helena Bonham Carter (as Princess Margaret), Emerald Fennell (as...
CelebritiesTelegraph

Dominic West confirmed as The Crown's new Prince Charles

Netflix has released the first images of Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki as the Prince and Princess of Wales in The Crown. The actors have been cast in the remaining series of the royal drama. The next, series five, is due to air next year. West is pictured in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy