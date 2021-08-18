Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Climate of the Hunter review – intoxicating vampire flick from ‘Backwoods Bergman’

By Ellen E Jones
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DAKU0_0bV3BkUO00
A kind of 70s erotic horror … Climate of the Hunter. Photograph: Film PR handout

If you’re an aficionado of Oklahoma’s DIY arts scene, you’ve likely heard of “the Flyover Fassbinder” AKA “the Backwoods Bergman” AKA musican-turned-film-maker, Mickey Reece. For everyone else: welcome to the party. This languid and lascivious vampire movie is the first of the indie auteur’s 37 no-budget films to make it much past the US south-west’s film festival circuit. Reece has modestly described his style as “people talking in rooms” – but, oh what people! His other films tell of demonically possessed nuns, cryogenically frozen country singers and Elvis Presley; Climate of the Hunter is a kind of 70s erotic horror pastiche about two middle-aged sisters, Alma (Ginger Gilmartin) and Elizabeth (Mary Buss), vying for the attentions of their house guest.

Philosophising lothario Wesley (Ben Hall) is an old friend, but it seems he’s changed in the two decades since they saw him last. He’s taken to sleeping during the day, has developed an allergy to garlic and is despised by his adult son Percy (Sheridan McMichael), whose camp surliness is very like Dan Levy in Schitt’s Creek). Alma’s conspiracy theorist neighbour BJ Beavers (Jacob Ryan Snovel) is the first to suggest that Wesley might not be “one of us”.

As for Reece’s “rooms”: Climate of the Hunter was clearly shot in someone’s friend’s mother’s off-season holiday cabin, possibly during a week between bookings, but is no less intoxicating for it. The dialogue nicely melds wackiness with melodrama, and every detail, from the nauseating dinner spreads – tuna jello salad, anyone? – to Elizabeth’s severe white eye makeup, is a reminder of what fun even the oddest art films can be. Sure, there’s not much of a plot, but these Mickey Reece movies are a mood unto themselves. The campaign for a BFI season starts here.

• Climate of the Hunter is released on 23 August on digital platforms.


Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Hunter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
JobsThe Guardian

A four-day workweek is the future. Here’s why

The future of work is rapidly changing. Today, millions of Americans are enjoying flexible work because of the pandemic – and when it finally ends, they will want more, not less, freedom. These workers are ready for a new normal, and that’s exactly what a 32-hour workweek can provide. Pilot...
Presidential ElectionThe Guardian

Tensions flare in Capitol as moderate Democrats hold up Biden budget plan

Confronting moderates, House Democratic leaders tried to muscle Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar budget blueprint over a key hurdle, working overnight to ease an intraparty showdown that risks upending their domestic infrastructure agenda. Tensions flared and spilled into early Tuesday as a band of moderates threatened to withhold their votes for the...
Video Gamesbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild

Overview: Set in the fantastical world of Capcom’s global video game sensation, Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild centers on the young spirited boy, Aiden (Dante Basco). He along with veteran monster hunters, Julius (Brando Eaton), Nadia (G.K. Bowes) form a team to take down a legendary dragon to save his village from utter destruction.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Crimson Spires Review – Gothic Vampire Mystery in the Deep South

I’m not ashamed to admit that, on occasion, I enjoy me some pulpy vampire fiction and while bloodsuckers are a staple of the video game bestiary, story or character based vampire-themed games are relatively rare. Although only part of the story and world, vampires make up an important element in the visual novel Crimson Spires, first released in 2020 for PC and Switch, and now making its way to PS4/5 and Xbox.
MoviesNME

‘Bleed With Me’ review: vampire-flavoured psycho-thriller kinda sucks

I have a theory that cabin-in-the-woods horror films are sponsored by, for example, the Caravan Club of America, bent on destroying its closest rival in the lucrative US vacation market. Why else would that specific location prove such a fertile cinematic setting for groups of young people to be violated by trees (The Evil Dead), drink poisoned water and fart their guts out (Cabin Fever), be stalked by horror nasties (Cabin In The Woods) or endure a home invasion (The Strangers)? I mean, there’s never been a movie called Caravan Fever, has there?
MoviesNew York Post

‘Reminiscence’ review: Hugh Jackman stars in forgettable sci-fi flick

Hugh Jackman’s new science fiction movie, “Reminiscence,” is a bizarro “Minority Report.”. While the 2002 film had Tom Cruise play a detective who used a trio of psychics to predict crimes that were about to be committed in the future, Jackman’s character explores people’s memories to investigate a disappearance from the past.
MoviesNME

‘Jakob’s Wife’ review: blood-spattered black comedy with a vampiric twist

Just a week ago, we poured scorn on Shudder’s vampire-movie-with-a-twist Bleed With Me; partly for its glacial pace, mostly because ‘vampire movie with a twist’ is one of the most dispiriting phrases in the horror movie world. Therein lies a doomed attempt to put a stamp on a genre that ran out of steam some time around the second Twilight film.
Vashon, WAvashonbeachcomber.com

Review: Poet summons up a sensory tour of climate change

In her newest volume of poetry, “Rain Violent,” revered local poet Ann Spiers presents 61 four-line poems, each named for an international weather symbol — a kind of calligraphy used by weather watchers at meteorological centers and on ships and airplanes worldwide. Each poem is accompanied pictorially by one of...
Moviesfilm-book.com

Film Review: ALL THE MOONS: The Best Vampire Film in Years [Fantasia 2021]

All the Moons (2020) Film Review from the 25th Annual Fantasia International Film Festival, a movie directed by Igor Legarreta, and starring Haizea Carneros, Josean Bengoetxea, Itziar Ituno, Elena Uriz, Miriam del Prado, Justi Larrinaga, Ane Biain, Udane Elosegi, Andere Garabieta, Iraia Serrano, June Larranaga, Erik Probanza and Olatz Beobide.
MoviesPosted by
aiptcomics

‘The Fatal Raid’ review: Girls with guns flick is unsure of itself

The Fatal Raid is something of a Hong Kong action revival. The “girls with guns” subgenre has been around off and on since the mid 1980s. The plot of this film centers around an elite group of female cops. Well, it seems like is supposed to be. The real story begins twenty years ago and ends in a deadly firefight. In the present day, survivors from the first raid head back leading to another incident.
TV Series/Film

Firebite Sounds Like The Australian Hunters Versus Vampires Series We May Need

Australian hunters fighting vampires in the desert? Yes, please. That's the concept behind "Firebite," a new series coming to AMC+. The series centers on two Indigenous hunters, played by two Indigenous actors, Rob Collins and Shantae Barnes-Cowan. Deadline reports that they're on "a quest to battle the last colony of vampires in the middle of the South Australian desert." Yael Stone ("Orange is the New Black") and Callan Mulvey ("Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice") co-star. Mulvey has already portrayed a Russian terrorist in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" and an evil HYDRA agent in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so unless they're casting him against type, it seems reasonable to assume that he'll be playing one of the vampires.
horrornewsnetwork.net

Vampire Flick ‘Blood Red Sky’ A Bloody Hit On Netflix

Vampire horror is flying high this month on Netflix. Blood Red Sky–directed by Peter Thorwarth (The Wave) from a screenplay he wrote with Stefan Holtz–debuted on the streamer July 23 and will reach 50 million global households by next week, according to Deadline. That number will make the film Netflix’s most successful German movie or TV show to date.
Video Gamesfayettevilleflyer.com

Review: Heart at the core of video-game flick ‘Free Guy’

Confession time. I’m not a gamer. Like many folks of my age, I was enamored by Atari home video games in the late 1970s, but when the company went belly up in the early 1980s, video games fell off my radar and never really made another blip. Sometime in the...
Moviesdailydead.com

Watch an Exclusive “Vampire Teeth” Special Feature Clip from SUNDOWN: THE VAMPIRE IN RETREAT

Sundown: The Vampire in Retreat is a rarely seen or mentioned 80s/90s gem, filmed in the 80s, but not really seen until it hit VHS in 1991. Starring David Carradine, Morgan Brittany, and Bruce Campbell, and directed by Anthony Hickox, it's headed to Blu-ray as part of Vestron Video's "Collector's Series" on August 17th and we have an exclusive special feature clip. Watch as special effects master Tony Gardner talks about the process for creating vampire teeth for the film:
Moviesimpulsegamer.com

Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters #3 (2021) Review

Vader crashes the party at the auction of Han Solo frozen in carbonite by the Crimson Dawn and our heroes are having a stand off with Boba Fett in a nearby corridor. Vader has a fight with the leader of Crimson Dawn and Chewbacca has a fight with Boba Fett as they can’t use their weapons or they risk alerting the crowd being attacked by everyone.

Comments / 0

Community Policy