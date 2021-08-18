Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

EU holds migrant talks, accuses Belarus of 'hybrid warfare'

By The Associated Press
audacy.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (AP) — European Union ministers are holding emergency talks on Wednesday in response to allegations that Belarus is deliberately sending migrants to Lithuania as part of a “hybrid warfare” campaign to destabilize the Baltic EU member country. The ministers are holding a videoconference in a so-called “integrated political crisis...

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Kaja Kallas
Person
Angela Merkel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Belarus#Hybrid Warfare#Ap#Baltic#Slovenian#Lithuanian#Eu Parliament#German#Estonian#The European Union#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Human Rights
News Break
Politics
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
Country
Iraq
Related
ImmigrationBirmingham Star

Lithuania Wants EU Sanctions On Belarus Over Migrant Inflow

Lithuania says it has proposed that the European Union impose sanctions on Belarusian citizens and companies it says are helping migrants cross into the bloc. In recent months thousands of migrants, many from Iraq and Afghanistan, have crossed from Belarus into Lithuania alone, but neighboring EU member states such as Poland and Latvia have also seen increases in illegal crossings.
Politics95.5 FM WIFC

Hungary is and will remain a member of the EU -foreign minister

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary is and will remain a member of the European Union, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told a news conference on Tuesday, in response to a reporter’s question. The European Union can be strong if it is built on strong member states, Szijjarto also said after his meeting...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Lithuania Says Will Complete Belarus Border Fence by Sept 2022

VILNIUS (Reuters) - Lithuania said on Monday it would complete a 508-km (315-mile) fence along its border with Belarus by September next year to stop migrants it says are crossing in record numbers orchestrated by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Lithuania, Latvia and Poland have reported major increases in migrants reaching...
Immigrationcommunitynewscorp.com

Slovenia clashes with EU leaders to accept Afghans

Janez Janša has been tweeting her aching fingers for days. His message, in Sunday’s version: “The EU will not open any ‘humanitarian’ or European migration corridor to Afghanistan. We will not allow the strategic mistake of 2015 to repeat itself. “Therefore, only people who have worked directly for NATO and the EU will be helped. The head of the national-conservative Slovenian government has decided to speak on behalf of the entire Union – the country currently holds the six-monthly rotating presidency of the councils of ministers. In fact, only two countries supported his position: Austria and Hungary. Most other states and heads of EU institutions also want to prevent a wave of migration like 2015. However, they widen the group of those in need of protection, speak of moral responsibility and insist on commitments to programs. resettlement.
Politicsatlanticcitynews.net

Belarus sends migrants to Poland border in response to sanctions

WARSAW, Poland: More than 900 troops have been sent by Poland to help secure its border with Belarus, said Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak on Wednesday, in response to a jump in illegal border crossings. EU members Poland and Lithuania reported an increase in the number of migrants, including Afghanis...
Immigrationwsau.com

EU neighbours jointly rebuke Belarus for illegal migrant surge

WARSAW (Reuters) – The leaders of Poland, Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia came together on Saturday to condemn Belarus for allowing migrants to illegally cross its borders into the European Union. “All European Union member states have a duty to protect borders and to stop illegal entries,” read a Polish government...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Poland insists neighbor Belarus uses migrants as a 'tool'

Poland's prime minister vowed Thursday that his country would stand firm and block migrants, mostly from Iraq and Afghanistan who have been seeking to enter from neighboring Belarus Poland accuses the authoritarian government of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of sending the migrants across its border, creating a humanitarian crisis.“(The migrants) are people with whom I sincerely sympathize, but they are an instrument, a tool in the hands of Mr. Lukashenko,” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference.He vowed that Poland would not succumb to “this type of blackmail.”Hundreds of soldiers have been deployed to the...
ImmigrationInternational Business Times

Migrants Stranded On Belarus Border Test Polish Resolve

The fate of 32 Afghan migrants stranded on the border between Belarus and Poland for almost two weeks is rapidly becoming a major headache for the Polish authorities, desperate not to show weakness in a stand-off with their authoritarian neighbour. The EU and Poland accuse the Belarusian regime of pushing...
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

EU closes ranks to halt 'direct attack' from Belarus with migrants

BRUSSELS/VILNIUS, Aug 18 (Reuters) - EU countries accused Belarus on Wednesday of conducting "a direct attack" by pushing asylum seekers across its border and, uneasy about the prospect of a surge of Afghan migrants, agreed they need to strengthen their external borders in the future. The European Union accuses Belarus...
ImmigrationDerrick

EU ministers to weigh Afghan security, migrant challenges

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union foreign ministers are holding emergency talks Tuesday to weigh the security implications of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan amid concern that widespread fear of hardline Islamist rule will provoke an exodus of people from the conflict-ravaged country. Afghans are among the biggest group of nationalities...
Immigrationwearebreakingnews.com

Belarus Prevents Repatriation Of Migrants From Lithuania

KIEV, Ukraine (AP) – Belarus’s border protection agency said on Friday it has tightened security along the border with Lithuania to prevent the country’s authorities from repatriating migrants. Lithuania, a member of the European Union, has received a wave of migrants, mainly Iraqis, in recent months. He has accused Belarus’...
PoliticsPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

The Latest: EU foreign ministers to hold emergency talks

BRUSSELS — European Union foreign ministers will hold emergency talks Tuesday to discuss the crisis in Afghanistan, after the president fled and the Taliban seized control of the capital, Kabul, over the weekend. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a tweet Monday that he decided to convene the...
Protestsaudacy.com

The Latest: Dutch protesters burn tires near refugee housing

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Protesters have burned car tires outside a military base in the central Netherlands where Afghans are being housed after being evacuated from Kabul. Police dog handlers broke up the demonstration Tuesday night outside the base in the village of Harskamp, 85 kilometers (52 miles) east of Amsterdam.

Comments / 0

Community Policy