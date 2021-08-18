La Salle County Boy Has Grand Champion Poultry

The spectacle that is the Governor's Sale of Champions didn't disappoint at this year's Illinois State Fair. The main event of the sale as always is the Grand Champion Steer. Governor J.B. Pritzker and his wife M.K. got into a bidding war with the state's first lady winning in the end with a bid of $105,000. Landry Freeman of Scott County was the exhibitor of the Grand Champion Steer. The steer will be donated to the Central Illinois Foodbank.