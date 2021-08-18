‘What If’ Head Writer on Why the MCU Looks Very Different With T’Challa as Star-Lord

At this point, it is known that the upcoming Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy video game from Square Enix and Eidos-Montreal -- set to release on October 26th -- isn't a direct, word-for-word replica or adaptation of any kind of source material. Instead, it takes all of that source material to then synthesize it into something entirely new. As such, it should likely come as no surprise that the developers have concocted their own reasoning for why Peter Quill would call himself Star-Lord in the video game, and while it's certainly different, if you are at all familiar with any of the character's various incarnations, it likely will not surprise you.