‘What If’ Head Writer on Why the MCU Looks Very Different With T’Challa as Star-Lord
(The following story contains spoilers from the second episode of Marvel’s “What If…” on Disney+) The first episode of “What If…,” which sees Peggy Carter become the world’s first super-soldier instead of Steve Rogers, largely follows the same script from “Captain America: The First Avenger,” albeit with a few gender-specific tweaks. The second episode of the Marvel Studios animated series, which swaps in T’Challa for Peter Quill as Star-Lord, completely reshapes the Marvel Cinematic Universe.www.thewrap.com
Comments / 0