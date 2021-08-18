Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘What If’ Head Writer on Why the MCU Looks Very Different With T’Challa as Star-Lord

By Tim Baysinger
Posted by 
TheWrap
TheWrap
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(The following story contains spoilers from the second episode of Marvel’s “What If…” on Disney+) The first episode of “What If…,” which sees Peggy Carter become the world’s first super-soldier instead of Steve Rogers, largely follows the same script from “Captain America: The First Avenger,” albeit with a few gender-specific tweaks. The second episode of the Marvel Studios animated series, which swaps in T’Challa for Peter Quill as Star-Lord, completely reshapes the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

www.thewrap.com

Comments / 0

TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
7K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Rooker
Person
Chadwick Boseman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Head Writer#Star Lord#Mcu#The Marvel Studios#Star Lord#Drax#Nebula#The Infinity Stones
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
ComicsInside the Magic

Marvel Confirms Who Will Replace Doctor Strange

Earlier this year, Marvel Comics confirmed that Doctor Strange will die in an upcoming limited series titled, appropriately, The Death of Doctor Strange. Marvel’s official announcement about the “The Death of Doctor Strange #1” — the first of a five-issue series — reads:. Written by Jed MacKay (BLACK CAT, MOON...
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Disney Plus Just Quietly Removed Another Marvel Movie

Following the company’s acquisition of Fox, The Walt Disney Company was able to secure a massive volume of titles that would help bolster the libraries of both Disney Plus and Hulu, including a string of superhero movies from the X-Men and Fantastic Four franchises. The older movies were lumped together...
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Kevin Feige says casting Robert Downey Jr. for Iron Man was "the biggest risk and the most important thing"

Kevin Feige has revealed what the biggest risk was in founding the MCU. "I was lucky enough to be involved in early Spider-Man films and X-Men films. But we wanted to do an Iron Man movie," the Marvel boss told CinemaBlend. "And I do think, still, the biggest risk – which seems outrageous to say now – was casting Robert Downey Jr. It was both the biggest risk and the most important thing in the founding of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Without Robert, we wouldn't be sitting here today. I really believe that."
TV SeriesInside the Magic

Marvel Officially Ends Popular Series

The Marvel Comic universe was the original home of numerous MCU super heroes, including Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans/Anthony Mackie), Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan). The comics, however, also feature dozens and dozens of characters who haven’t yet made their way into Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe — characters like Daredevil.
MoviesInside the Magic

Goodbye, Chris Evans: MCU’s New Steve Rogers Actor Speaks Out

Last week, Marvel’s latest television show debuted on Disney+. What If…? explores alternate versions of key moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, asking what would occur if they happened a different way. The latest foray into small-screen media — which is based on a popular Marvel Comics series — also...
Video GamesComicBook

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: Here's Why Star-Lord Is Named Star-Lord

At this point, it is known that the upcoming Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy video game from Square Enix and Eidos-Montreal -- set to release on October 26th -- isn't a direct, word-for-word replica or adaptation of any kind of source material. Instead, it takes all of that source material to then synthesize it into something entirely new. As such, it should likely come as no surprise that the developers have concocted their own reasoning for why Peter Quill would call himself Star-Lord in the video game, and while it's certainly different, if you are at all familiar with any of the character's various incarnations, it likely will not surprise you.
Video GamesInverse

T'Challa in Marvel's Avengers differs from the MCU in 1 unexpected way

Marvel’s Avengers has made a surprising recovery, so it’s starting to make some bold moves. The game left a bitter taste in players’ mouths when it launched last September due to lackluster multiplayer missions, bugs, and a lack of variety. It seemed doomed to be abandoned, but developer Crystal Dynamics and publisher Square Enix have stuck with it. Each update has slowly remedied those issues, introducing new heroes and villains into the mix while leaning into the game’s fantastic story.
Movies/Film

‘What If…?’ Writer and Director Discuss Working with Chadwick Boseman on the Actor’s Last MCU Project

The Disney+ Marvel shows are already proving their significance in the wider MCU. The long-term implications of WandaVision and Loki are slowly revealing themselves, and are sure to become even clearer over time. Still, it seems pretty easy to dismiss Marvel’s What If…? as a minor work in the grand scheme of a decade-spanning cinematic universe. Not only is it the only animated entry so far, but literally focuses on hypothetical events, each occurring in isolated universes outside of the stories we’ve already seen tie together. But true fans know better than to instantly dismiss the importance of the show.
MoviesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Transforms Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther into Star-Lord and Turns the MCU Upside Down

Nothing’s ever set in stone in superhero fiction, and now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has, with Loki, fully introduced and embraced the concept of the multiverse, the ability to revive and/or retcon the past is easier than ever. It’s in that new MCU reality that What If…? makes its entrance, promising endless possibilities for alternate realities. Based on the long-running comics title of the same name, the studio’s latest Disney+ effort reimagines many of the franchise’s key events and characters in novel ways. In the process, it suggests the malleability of these popular sagas, while affording the studio the handy option of partaking in resurrection-style do-overs—which, in this case, occurs most poignantly via the final performance of Chadwick Boseman.
TV SeriesIGN

Marvel’s What If…? Season 1, Episode 2 Review: Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa Breathes New Life into Star-Lord

The first episode of Marvel’s What If…? introduced a new MCU character, Captain Carter, and offered an alternate take on the story of Captain America: The First Avenger. In What If..? episode 2, T’Challa is put the world of the Guardians of the Galaxy as Star-Lord, which gives a unique look at the fan-favourite character. What If…? season 1, episode 2 stars Chadwick Boseman, Karen Gillan, Josh Brolin, Michael Rooker, Benicio Del Toro, Sean Gunn, Chris Pratt, Kurt Russell, and more.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

What If…? E02 Poster Honors Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa Star-Lord

After a first episode that introduced the viewing multiverse to Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell) on an Earth where she became "The First Avenger", Disney+ and Marvel Studios' What If…? are back this week with another alt-reality take on the MCU. What if T'Challa and not Peter Quill was picked up by Yondu as a child and became Star-Lord? Are we looking at a new team leader for the Guardians of the Galaxy? That answer and more will be revealed this Wednesday- but for now, here's a look at the key art poster honoring the late Chadwick Boseman's turn as a now space-faring T'Challa.

Comments / 0

Community Policy