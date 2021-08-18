Inspirational! Olympics runner up Maria Andrejczyk sells her silver medal to help child’s heart surgery
Maria Andrejczyk sold her Tokyo Olympics silver medal to help fund the heart surgery of an eight-month-old child. The Polish javelin thrower, who was treated for bone cancer in 2018, decided to sell the coveted silverware. The decision was taken to benefit a campaign to raise funds for Miloszka, an unwell baby. The proceeds will be sent to Stanford University in the United States for the surgery.newsbrig.com
