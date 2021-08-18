Cancel
Inspirational! Olympics runner up Maria Andrejczyk sells her silver medal to help child’s heart surgery

By Evan Lewis
newsbrig.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaria Andrejczyk sold her Tokyo Olympics silver medal to help fund the heart surgery of an eight-month-old child. The Polish javelin thrower, who was treated for bone cancer in 2018, decided to sell the coveted silverware. The decision was taken to benefit a campaign to raise funds for Miloszka, an unwell baby. The proceeds will be sent to Stanford University in the United States for the surgery.

