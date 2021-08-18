Afghanistan’s Crisis Is the Result of Decades of Foreign Intervention
The “peace” that the United States brokered in Afghanistan wasn’t expected to last, but it seems few officials in the Biden administration thought the government would collapse so quickly. Within a week, a rapid offensive by the Taliban captured nearly every major urban center in the country and led to the fall of the government this Sunday. Armed Taliban fighters swept into the presidential palace, and chaotic scenes from Kabul’s main airport show thousands of Afghans desperately trying to flee the country.www.teenvogue.com
