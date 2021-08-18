Cancel
New York City, NY

FDA: Dog Food Made in New York Led To Hundreds of Sick, Dead Dogs

By Bobby Welber
Hudson Valley Post
 7 days ago
Warning: We have photos of over 60 different known dog foods sold in New York that the FDA believes has led to the "illness or death of hundreds of dogs." On Tuesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a corporate-wide warning letter to Midwestern Pet Foods, Inc. after inspections of its manufacturing sites revealed alleged violations of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act that were shared across the sites.

Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie, NY
Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Hudson Valley, New York State Honoring Fallen Police Officer

The Hudson Valley and the rest of New York State are honoring the life of a police officer who died in the line of duty. On Monday, New York State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen announced the line of duty death of Trooper James J. Monda, 45 of Schenectady County. On Sunday, around 4 p.m., Trooper Monda was working a marine detail on the Great Sacandaga Lake.
Deer Are Carrying COVID Antibodies in New York, What Does it Mean?

At first many thought that animals couldn't get the coronavirus, but new information claims they can and it is happening in New York. Most of us in the Hudson Valley go or know someone who goes out hunting every year during deer season, and with wildlife experts now saying that COVID-19 antibodies have been discovered in the whitetail deer population in a few states, including Pennsylvania, Illinois, Michigan and New York, some are not sure what that means.
Drunk Newburgh Charged With Felony DWI on New York State Thruway

Police say a Newburgh man they pulled over on I-87 was driving with a blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit. On Monday around 5:50 a.m., New York State Police stopped a vehicle on I-87 in the town of Cornwall for an alleged vehicle and traffic violation. The driver, Hosmar J. Garcia Giron, 23, of Newburgh was found to be intoxicated, police say.
5 Things That Make Rock Hill, New York the Place to Live

Every Monday on the Wakin' Up With CJ and Jess Show, we start up a brand new week by picking out one town in the Hudson Valley, or Connecticut to celebrate. We call it the Wolf "Hometown of the Week" and each week we ask one fan of the show to call in and pick one town on the "wheel O' towns" if it lands on the town they pick, they win!

