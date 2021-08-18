Cancel
Bryan Cranston, Hope Davis, Jeffrey Wright, Liev Schreiber Join Wes Anderson's Next

By Vicky Sequeira
newsbrig.com
 7 days ago

Actors Bryan Cranston, Hope Davis, Jeffrey Wright, and Liev Schreiber have joined the cast of ace filmmaker Wes Anderson's next directorial venture. These stars are the latest names to join the filmmaker's new movie, after Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie, Tom Hanks, Adrien Brody, Bill Murray, Jason Schwartzman, Rupert Friend, Tilda Swinton and Rupert Friend, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

newsbrig.com

