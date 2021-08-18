Lummis: Infrastructure bill unfairly targets digital asset industry
Last week, the U.S. Senate debated and passed the long-anticipated Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework, formally called the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Over the last few weeks, I was involved in one of the more granular issues contained in the bill, and I wanted to explain how those efforts will impact Wyoming, and the pioneering work we have done on digital assets and financial innovation.www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0