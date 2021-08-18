Cancel
NFL

Dallas Cowboys: The most important rookie of the class has changed

By Reid Hanson
FanSided
FanSided
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Dallas Cowboys concluded their 10-man draft haul this past May there were a number of draft picks who could logically be deemed, “most important.” Their first pick in the draft has a chance to be an instant game-changer and All-Pro at the linebacker spot. After witnessing the entire Dallas Cowboys linebacker corps fall flat on their face in 2020, Micah Parsons could be seen as the most important rookie.

