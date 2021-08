Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter issues this public health advisory Aug. 23:. We continue to be in the midst of a global pandemic of COVID-19 that has taken more than 600,000 American lives. The vaccination rate for Indiana and Allen County lags behind the national average despite safe and effective vaccines being readily available. There is currently an alarming increase in COVID-19 cases in Allen County and Indiana, which is coupled with a rapid increase in hospitalizations. The delta variant has been the cause of most of our new COVID-19 cases and appears to spread more easily.