UW alumni joins women’s golf staff

Former UW women’s golf standout Erin Sargent has returned to the Cowgirls as the program’s first graduate assistant. WYOMING ATHLETICS/COURTESY PHOTO

LARAMIE — University of Wyoming women’s golf coach Josey Stender announced a new addition with Cowgirl ties to her staff on Monday.

Erin Sargent, a UW golf alumni, has joined the Cowgirls as the program’s first graduate assistant.

“I am very excited to be able to work with people I’ve played with in the past,” Sargent said. “I’m honored to be able to support everyone and really help them take their game to the next level.”

In her time as a student-athlete at UW, Sargent was a staple in the team’s lineup. She posted a 78.5 stroke average or lower every season, including a career-best and program-record 74.7 stroke average during the 2018-19 season. She recorded 18 top-25 finishes during her career, and also excelled in the classroom as a five-time WGCA All-American Scholar and four-time Academic All-Mountain West honoree.

“The opportunity to have a full-time assistant is great. I think this is a great step in the right direction for our program” Stender said. “I couldn’t imagine a better person for the role. She is really going to bring a whole ’nother level of competitiveness and expectation.”

Cowgirls draw with Kansas State in exhibition match

It might have only been an exhibition match, but University of Wyoming soccer coach Colleen Corbin is excited about how her team started 2021.

In their final tune-up for the regular season, the Cowgirls played Kansas State to a 1-1 draw at Buser Family Park in Manhattan, Kansas.

“I could not be more proud of the group,” Corbin said. “Everyone from the starting 11 through the substitutions, all the way down to those who helped on the bench, the energy was amazing. The optimism was great. The competitiveness was out the roof.”

The Cowgirls held the game’s only lead, which came after they scored a goal in the 65th minute. Alyssa Bedard found the back of the net off a pass from fellow sophomore Camille Hawley.

The goal was a byproduct of a combination play, similar to what Corbin has preached to her squad in practice.

“Really, really good combination play,” Corbin said. “It’s exactly what we talked about. It was beautiful.”

Wyoming remained out in front until the 83rd minute, when Kansas State’s Aliyah El-Naggar connected for a goal on an assist from Marisa Weichel to tie the game up.

That was the only blemish on what was otherwise a strong day in net for redshirt junior goalkeeper Alex Daws, who was making her first career start. Daws turned away 10 shots in total, including four in the final nine minutes.

“Overall, (I’m) super, super proud of her,” Corbin said. “She had a lot of work to do, and that meant staying mentally and emotionally engaged the whole time. To come in and play a Big 12 school, you anticipate having a lot of work to do. She did, and she did a great job.”

The Cowgirls recorded four shots during the game, two of which were on goal. Three of these shots came from freshman Maddie Chance.

Wyoming will open the regular season on Friday in Laramie. The Cowgirls are set to face Colorado School of Mines at 4 p.m. at the Madrid Sports Complex.