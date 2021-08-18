Cancel
College Sports

UW freshman Sargent impresses early in training camp

By Josh Criswell WyoSports
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
 7 days ago
For the second time in a span of a week, without being prompted, University of Wyoming coach Craig Bohl on Monday brought up the name of a true freshman that has turned heads throughout the start of training camp.

Speaking to the media for the first time since last Saturday’s scrimmage, Bohl noted that the Cowboys are “taking a hard look” at integrating Jaylen Sargent into their plans at receiver for the upcoming season. Sargent began working with the first group of wideouts early last week, despite being just a few practices into his UW career.

“He did some really nice things during the scrimmage, and then today made some more nice plays,” Bohl said Monday. “Sometimes younger players have an opportunity to come into the fold, and we’re going to continue to look at him. Right now, he’s showing some really encouraging things.”

Sargent acknowledged Tuesday that the greatest challenge for him has been adjusting to the change of tempo that comes along with competing against veteran players at the college level. However, he said his fellow receivers have helped get him up to speed.

“Playing with the veterans is just a whole different speed, and you have to pick up the game quickly,” Sargent said. “I think the older guys have really helped me with that. If I have any questions, they and the coaches are always right there to help me.”

Another hurdle for the Logan, Utah, product has been learning first-year offensive coordinator Tim Polasek’s system – which he describes as complex, but also potent.

“It’s really high-end, and there are a lot of parts to it, so it’s difficult to learn,” Sargent said. “But, it really just destroys defenses, so that’s what I like about it.”

Polasek has been impressed with what he’s seen so far from Sargent, who, he believes, is “a natural ball-catcher” with “the ability to play fast.” The next step is to take advantage of the opportunity that’s been afforded to him.

“The whole key with Jaylen is, can he take advantage of the opportunity this week? To prove to us, ‘Hey, there is a percentage of this offense that I have a full understanding of, and that I can play fast and exert myself onto the defense,’” Polasek said. “He’s done a really good job.”

“He’s competed hard on the football field as a freshman, he’s shown signs of getting better (at running) after the catch, and you really like his attitude. He shows up and works hard, and anytime a freshman can show up and take those jabs that you get with camp, and keep pushing forward and putting your hands up in the ring and keep fighting, you have a shot.”

Sargent, who was recently measured at 6-foot-3, was a three-star recruit and the No. 27 overall prospect in Utah coming out of Logan High. He earned first-team all-state honors as a senior after hauling in 60 receptions for 886 yards and 11 touchdowns.

There were several schools in the mix for Sargent’s services, including Mountain West foes Utah State and Air Force. He credits the Cowboys’ culture, as well as the opportunity to make an early impact, as driving forces that brought him to Laramie.

“When I think of Wyoming, I think of tough guys,” Sargent said. “I just felt like I could do something when I got here.”

