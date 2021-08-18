This Last of Us 2 PS5 makeover is an impressive redesign

The GameStop PS5 restock had three different console configurations in bundle form – and there was even an Xbox Series X available. And it won't be the last restock today. PS5 and Xbox restock news: If you didn't get the PS5 or Xbox Series X today, you should follow our PS5 and Xbox restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider, who will send you an alert when the consoles are in stock – if you follow and turn on notifications. A lot of people were able to buy GameStop PS5 bundles – there was a single Xbox Series X bundle available today. It won't be the last PS5 restock today, August 17. Those with the Sony Direct email invite (sent to random PSN users) can buy a PS5 at 3pm EDT / 12pm PDT. Sony's official PlayStation store and could open up a second virtual queue for PSN users without the coveted email invite at 5pm EDT / 2pm PDT.