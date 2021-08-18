This Last of Us 2 PS5 makeover is an impressive redesign
This The Last of Us 2 PS5 makeover has given Sony's next-gen console a distinctly impressive glow-up. Just below, you can check out a post on the official subreddit for The Last of Us, which first popped up just yesterday on August 18. The breathtaking redesign of the PS5 console by the user in question has Joel and Ellie from The Last of Us 2 adorning the top plate of the console, and Ellie is even wearing a t-shirt relating to the first game.www.gamesradar.com
