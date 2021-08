It’s been three years since the Raiders traded Khalil Mack to the Bears and it’s safe to say the Raiders have a experienced a little buyers remorse in the time since. According to a report on Monday in The Athletic, the Raiders reached out to the Bears prior to signing Yannick Ngakoue in an effort to bring Mack back to the Raiders. The details of the Raiders’ trade offer were not disclosed, but the Bears were apparently not interested. The Bears, at the time, were in a tight salary cap position, but decided to restructure Mack’s deal rather than trade him.