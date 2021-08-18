Cancel
Cheyenne, WY

Brown helps navigate Eagles' attack

By Robert Munoz WyoSports
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
 7 days ago
CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College women’s soccer coach Nate Ulness used a certain sequence from last season to describe what Jenaya Brown is capable of doing on the field.

Ulness referred to a goal that Brown scored in the Golden Eagles’ first game of the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Division I tournament in June. Brown ran through the midfield and overlapped Lauren Amerena to receive a pass from Erika Scivally, which ultimately led to Brown finding the back of the net.

“It’s Division I stuff is what she’s doing,” Ulness said. “There are reasons why there’s coaches offering her at that level. She’s going to be our catalyst in the midfield (this season) and directing traffic there and setting players up to score goals.”

Brown was a catalyst in the midfield last season, as well, tallying a team-high seven assists, and did so while missing four of the 16 games. She also notched three goals throughout the season.

One of the reasons for the success is embracing the midfielder role that she thrives in. A versatile player, she’s been able to make a difference everywhere on the field, but has recently made a case for why she’s among the best midfielders in the region and why she earned first-team Region IX honors last season.

“I’ve played in the middle a long time, but I play out on the wings sometimes and played fullback for a lot of years. I’ve been a player that my coaches can put wherever,” she said. “But I have definitely focused on the middle more recently, and I’m excited to play more of an attacking role so I can get up the field more, feed more balls into my forwards and things like that – go at more players, score more goals.”

That desire could come more into fruition this season. With Brown’s ability to see the field and make decisions on the fly, it'll open her and the team up for more opportunities to do damage.

“(Jenaya is) a super tactical player with very high soccer IQ,” Ulness said. “She loves the game, understands the game, knows how to play the game and can direct the game. She’s someone in the midfield that knows when to go with it, she knows when to get it off her foot, and she’s really smart about making her runs forward.”

The Edmonton, Alberta, Canada native battled some adversity last season, missing some games for health reasons. But she didn't skip a beat following her absence.

Her ability to navigate the team stayed consistent, too.

“I had some bumps in the road … I was out a few games, so that was a little frustrating, but I was still happy with the season I had for the games that I played," she said. "I think I had a good role coming in as a freshman and played an implement role in the middle in helping out the girls around me and working well with everyone trying to learn how to play with each other.”

Those are among the reasons why she's garnering interest from schools such as Tarleton State University and University of Illinois-Chicago.

And with 14 fresh faces and eight players that have moved on to four-year schools, Brown will have the opportunity to repeat the role of helping everyone play with one another. Especially as she sits in the middle of the field and takes control.

With LCCC's offseason shortened because of a season that took place in the spring, there's been some adjusting. But more opportunities to compete isn't a bad thing.

"It’s definitely weird considering last year was our first year, so we haven’t had a normal year yet, for all of the girls here," she said. "But it was a quick turnaround … I think we're just excited to get back to games, even though it's been such a short period of time. We just love playing."

Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

