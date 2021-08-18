Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

Throwback To Miranda Lambert’s Acoustic Cover Of Merle Haggard’s “The Way I Am”

By Tom Kucher
districtchronicles.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiranda Lambert knows how to cover a classic country song the right way. She’s done plenty of them in the past, like Waylon Jennings’ “I Ain’t Livin’ Long Like This”, and even teamed up with Eric Church years ago to sing the song we’re talking about today, “The Way I Am”.

districtchronicles.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Entertainment
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merle Haggard
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Waylon Jennings
Person
Cody Jinks
Person
Alan Jackson
Person
Eric Church
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acoustic Guitar#Classic Country#Acoustic Cover Of
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Miranda Lambert's Brother And His Husband Make A Splash In Her New Video

Miranda Lambert’s latest musical project is a family affair in more ways than one. The Grammy-winning country artist unveiled the video for the Telemitry remix of “Tequila Does,” a track from 2019’s “Wildcard,” on Tuesday. Much of the buzz around the clip has focused on Lambert’s husband, Brendan McLoughlin, who shows off his chiseled physique in a steamy cameo with his brothers, K.C. and Patrick.
MusicMic

The gay songwriters who secretly ruled the country charts are ready for the spotlight

Dianne Davidson had a major Nashville record deal starting when she was a teenager in 1970. With her bellowing voice, gutting, emotive lyrics, and folksy sensibility, Davidson didn’t have a problem getting country music’s doors to open wide for her — at first. Her career took off soon after moving to the country music industry hub from West Tennessee at seventeen to make music. Her songs were heavy on the raw sincerity and the folk-acoustic instrumentals that were popular in the ‘70s, combined with a gut-wrenching drift that was all her own. It was only natural to her to be real about everything: the industry was rewarding it, it seemed. Davidson was getting radio play, interviews, and glowing reviews for the four years that followed her debut. But buried in track eight of her highly anticipated fourth album was “Song About Georgia.” It was about her first love, another woman.
MusicPosted by
AL.com

Hank Williams’ grandson teams with Dolly Parton for new single

Sam Williams -- the grandson of the legendary Hank Williams and the son of Hank Jr. -- is no stranger to fame. It’s no surprise, then, that the fledgling singer-songwriter offers a major dose of star power on his debut album. Williams, 24, performs a duet with Dolly Parton on...
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Miranda Lambert Used Her Husband As A Thirst Trap In New Music Video, And Fans Are Loving It

Country music superstar Miranda Lambert is no stranger to some having some wild rumors spread about her online (like that time she supposedly dumped a salad in a woman's lap), but many of the reports about her personal life have involved her romances. The singer has spent a little over two years married to New York City police officer Brendan McLoughlin, and Lambert is so proud of her hubby that she's decided to enlist his help as a thirst trap for a new music video, and fans are loving it!
Nashville, TNPosted by
Wide Open Country

'I Was Country When Country Wasn't Cool': Behind Barbara Mandrell's Classic Hit & Signature Song

Barbara Mandrell is a legendary country singer known for hits such as "Sleeping Single in a Double Bed" and "(If Loving You Is Wrong) I Don't Want to Be Right," but one of her most iconic songs is undoubtedly her 1981 single, "I Was Country When Country Wasn't Cool." The tune, from her Barbara Mandrell Live album, went on to become a hit, landing at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and likely contributing to her Entertainer of the Year award at the 1981 CMA Awards. Mandrell herself even calls the tune her "signature song," and it turns out the song was actually tailor-made for her.
Musicktvo.com

Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire record song together for Reba's new album

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — In a move long-awaited by fans, two of country music’s most loved queens are teaming up for a star-studded song!. Dolly Parton told Bravo's Andy Cohen that she and Reba McEntire recorded a song together for Reba’s next album. “Reba and I just did a song...
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Behind The Song: “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” by Elle King & Miranda Lambert

Elle King was 24 when she first started writing “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home).” The year was 2013, and the rockstar was riding high off the release of her self-titled debut EP, earning her slots on the Late Show with David Letterman and VH1 Big Morning Buzz. It was a time when she was “much drunker,” she remembers. “I was really living that life, too.”
MusicPosted by
Big Frog 104

Carrie Underwood Surprises CMA Summer Jam With Dwight Yoakam [Watch]

Carrie Underwood closed out the first of two nights of the Country Music Association's CMA Summer Jam with a high-energy set and a surprise special guest. Dwight Yoakam joined the superstar onstage at Nashville's Ascend Amphitheater on Tuesday night (July 27). Video from the show shows Underwood and Yoakam performing...
MusicPosted by
The Bobby Bones Show

'It’s About Damn Time,' Wynonna Judd Says Of Country Hall Of Fame Induction

“It’s about damn time” that the Judds were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. On Monday morning (August 16), country icon Reba McEntire hosted a live-streamed announcement via the Country Music Association. She revealed four artists included in the Class of 2021: Eddie Bayers, Ray Charles, Pete Drake and The Judds, mother-daughter duo Naomi and Wynonna.

Comments / 0

Community Policy