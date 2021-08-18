Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

USDA announces modernized changes to the Thrifty Food Plan, increasing SNAP benefits by 25%

By Raquel Torres rtorres@tylerpaper.com
Posted by 
Tyler Morning Telegraph
Tyler Morning Telegraph
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hTuvp_0bV38yfU00
In this April 23, 2012, file photo Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter’s purchases are scanned by a cashier at a ShopRite grocery story in Philadelphia after Nutter pledged to live on the average food stamp benefit of five dollars a day for the entire week. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) Matt Rourke

Beginning in October, Texans across the state who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will begin to see an average monthly increase of $36 per person or a 25% increase — the single largest increase in the program’s history.

This adjustment is the first time the purchasing power of the Thrifty Food Plan has changed since it was first introduced in 1975, despite seismic shifts in food costs and changes in consumers’ cooking habits.

The increased assistance will affect 42 million SNAP beneficiaries.

On Monday, the United States Department of Agriculture announced how it calculates the Thrifty Food Plan. Texans will see an average monthly per-person benefit rise from $121 to $157, equivalent to $1.20 a day or 40 cents per meal.

East Texas Food Bank CEO Dennis Cullinane said as a hunger-relief organization, the food bank staff and leaders are relieved at the long-overdue update.

“The Thrifty Food Plan hadn’t been updated in more than 45 years and now more than ever, East Texas families are stretching their budgets thin to be able to put enough food on the table. Our communities have been struggling to meet the increased need for food assistance during the pandemic and we are thankful for this additional support in fighting hunger,” Cullinane said.

The East Texas Food Bank shared March 2021 hunger data obtained from Feeding America food insecurity numbers.

The 2021 food insecurity rates for ETFB’s 26-county coverage area increased to 19%, and 2021 child food insecurity rates for ETFB’s 26-county coverage area increased to 28%.

Approximately one in five East Texans, including more than one in four children, are facing hunger. According to Feeding America, 239,800 East Texans, including 85,450 children, are facing hunger.

Texas ranks seven in food insecurity rates at 20% for the total population and 22% for children.

Food banks welcomed USDA’s Monday announcement of an update to the calculation of federal food aid that will result in a 27% increase to SNAP benefits for Texas residents, equivalent to $1.5 billion annually. The update is also expected to increase the amount of USDA commodities available to food banks.

According to Feeding Texas, a nonprofit organization of which the East Texas Food Bank is a member, research has shown most families participating in SNAP exhaust their benefits in the first half of the month. This results in food insecurity and associated health problems in the second half of the month, including a documented increase in hospital admissions for diet-related diseases like diabetes.

“This is long overdue and sorely needed relief for families who are stretching to put enough food on the table,” said Celia Cole, CEO of Feeding Texas. “Everyone knows the cost of living is very different than it was in 1975. These adjustments, which are based on years of scientific research, will have an important impact for the families we serve.”

According to the USDA Food and Nutrition Service, the USDA conducted the reevaluation, reflecting notable shifts in the food marketplace and consumers’ circumstances over the past 45 years.

In its reevaluation, USDA was driven by the latest available data on the four key factors identified in the 2018 farm bill: current food prices, what Americans typically eat, dietary guidance, and the nutrients in food items. For example, the revised plan includes more fish and red and orange vegetables to align with recommendations in the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2020-25.

The East Texas Food Bank’s Benefits Assistance Team is available to help individuals apply for the program. Visit their website to learn more about the program and to enroll.

Comments / 0

Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tyler, TX
667
Followers
23
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tyler Morning Telegraph

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Insecurity#Food Banks#The Thrifty Food Plan#Feeding America#Etfb#East Texans#Feeding Texas#Americans#Benefits Assistance Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Related
Health Servicesmybasin.com

INCREASED EMERGENCY SNAP BENEFITS CONTINUE IN AUGUST

(Salem) – Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in August. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020, to give SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In August, approximately 417,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $66...
Honolulu, HIKITV.com

Food stamp benefits to increase in October

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- More than 206,000 Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients in the state will soon get more in food benefits. It's part of a historic expansion announced Monday by the US Department of Agriculture. It'll add an average of thirty-six dollars per month for food stamps per person. According...
Richmond, VAWRIC TV

Extra SNAP benefits coming on Aug. 16

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Social Services has confirmed to 8News that eligible SNAP households will receive emergency allotment benefits this month. The benefits will be loaded onto Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards Monday, Aug. 16. According to an email 8News received from VDSS at the end...
U.S. Politicsmarketplace.org

What a $30 monthly increase in food stamps means for recipients

People who receive food stamps will see a permanent increase beginning in October. The Joe Biden administration has approved the largest boost in benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as the Food Stamps program. Those benefits will rise more than 25% above pre-pandemic levels, from $121 to $157 a month for the average recipient.
Posted by
CBS News

Food stamps — now $7 a day — are set to get chopped

Soon after the pandemic shuttered the U.S. economy, food banks were overwhelmed by demand, with cars lined up for miles as people in need waited to pick up groceries. As the hunger crisis worsened, the federal government stepped in to increase food stamp benefits. Now that enhancement is set to...
Public Healthwgvunews.org

Another COVID boost in food assistance on the way

More than 700 thousand Michigan households will continue to receive an additional food assistance payment this month. The money will appear this week in Bridge card accounts. The additional federal benefit has been extended every month since it was first approved in April of last year to help address food insecurity during the COVID-19 crisis. It helps meet the nutritional needs of two out of every 10 Michigan children.
Agriculturedallassun.com

US food stamp recipients to see 25% jump in benefits

The Biden administration will increase the value of federal food stamps by 25 percent, as monthly food aid jumps from $121 per person to $157. There are 42 million Americans receiving food stamps, according to officials. The new level of aid will increase the price tag of the program's $79...
AgriculturePosted by
MarketRealist

SNAP Benefits to See Largest Increase Ever Starting on October 1

Starting on Oct. 1, families receiving SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits will see a 25 percent increase in the amount of assistance they receive. This week, the Biden administration approved the largest increase in SNAP benefits since the program started in 1975. The average SNAP benefit will increase by $36.24 per person per month or $1.19 per day.
Businesssouthseattleemerald.com

OPINION: SNAP Increase Is Overdue, Welcome News for Strapped Family Budgets

Starting Oct. 1, households that rely on SNAP, also known as food stamps, will see a welcome increase in their grocery budget of about $36 per person per month. Currently, the maximum monthly benefit for a family of four is just $680 per month. About 950,000 people in Washington — 1 out of every 8 residents — receive SNAP to cover their basic food expenses.
Columbia, SCabccolumbia.com

State officials announce extension of emergency SNAP benefits

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Governor Henry McMaster and Department of Social Services Director Michael Leach announced that they extended the deadline for emergency supplements for the state’s elderly, young and at-risk population enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. SNAP benefits were set to expire on August 1 because South Carolina is no longer under a state of emergency.
U.S. Politicsheraldsun.com

SNAP benefits to go up an average of $36 per month in October. Here’s what to know

President Joe Biden’s administration will increase Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits this fall. The U.S Department of Agriculture said Monday that the increase follows a reevaluation of the model it uses to calculate the benefits, called the Thrifty Food Plan. The increase, which excludes the additional funds added as part of COVID-19 relief, starts Oct. 1.
U.S. Politicsmarketplace.org

How does increasing SNAP benefits help low-income families?

On Monday, the Joe Biden administration approved a plan to increase food aid by the largest margin in the history of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as food stamps. In the new plan, the average monthly benefit rises 25%, or about $36, above the pre-pandemic rate of around $121 per person. Proponents believe the increase can reduce hunger and improve nutrition and health for up to 42 million Americans as it addresses the “pandemic surge” in food insecurity the country has seen.
U.S. Politicsmeatpoultry.com

USDA to raise SNAP benefits 21% in October

WASHINGTON — The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Aug. 16 released a reevaluation of the Thrifty Food Plan, which since 1975 has been used to calculate Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Based on this reevaluation, the USDA said it would raise average SNAP benefits — excluding additional funds provided as part of pandemic relief — for fiscal year 2022 by about 21% compared with fiscal year 2019, the last full year before the onset of the pandemic. It would be the largest-ever increase in base SNAP benefit levels. The adjustment will take effect Oct. 1.

Comments / 0

Community Policy