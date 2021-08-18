Cancel
Samsung confirms it’s removing ads from its stock apps later this year

By Erin Fox
newsbrig.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung has confirmed that it will stop showing ads in default apps including Samsung Weather, Samsung Pay, and Samsung Theme. It follows comments made by its mobile chief TM Roh in an internal town hall meeting reported by Yonhap. “Samsung has made a decision to cease the advertisement on proprietary apps including Samsung Weather, Samsung Pay, and Samsung Theme,” the company said in a statement given to The News Brig. “The update will be ready by later this year.”

#Apps#Smartphone#Samsung Pay#Mobile#Samsung Weather#Samsung Theme#The News Brig#Galaxy#Non Samsung#Ui
