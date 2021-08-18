Smith County honored for its severe storm readiness
Smith County on Tuesday was named by the National Weather Service a certified StormReady community, meaning the county is adequately prepared when severe storms hit. Jason Hansford, a senior meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Shreveport, said during the Smith County Commissioners Court meeting over the last several years he has been working to get numerous areas certified as StormReady, and he is proud to certify Smith County.tylerpaper.com
