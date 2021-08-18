Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Smith County, TX

Smith County honored for its severe storm readiness

By Maleri McHam mmcham@tylerpaper.com
Tyler Morning Telegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmith County on Tuesday was named by the National Weather Service a certified StormReady community, meaning the county is adequately prepared when severe storms hit. Jason Hansford, a senior meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Shreveport, said during the Smith County Commissioners Court meeting over the last several years he has been working to get numerous areas certified as StormReady, and he is proud to certify Smith County.

tylerpaper.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
County
Smith County, TX
Smith County, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#County Judge#Weather Forecasts#Extreme Weather#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Delta Air Lines to add $200 monthly health insurance charge for unvaccinated staff

CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) on Wednesday said employees will have to pay $200 more every month for their company-sponsored healthcare plan if they choose to not vaccinate against COVID-19. The move to add a surcharge to health insurance contributions is the latest tactic by corporate America to push employees to get the shots to fight the pandemic.
TennisABC News

Serena Williams withdraws from US Open

Tennis star Serena Williams will not compete in this year's U.S. Open tournament, another setback in her quest to win her first Grand Slam title since giving birth to her daughter. Williams, who will turn 40 next month, announced on social media that a torn hamstring injury will keep her...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

US probes possible health incidents that delayed Harris trip

HANOI (AP) — U.S. officials are continuing to investigate two possible cases of so-called Havana Syndrome health incidents that delayed Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip from Singapore to Vietnam. The investigation was in its early stages and officials deemed it safe for Harris to make her scheduled stop in Vietnam,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy