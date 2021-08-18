Cancel
Environment

Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

By WAMC Northeast Public Radio
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:. Mostly cloudy with showers and possibly a thunderstorm today. Highs in the upper 70s. Showers and thunderstorms tonight. Lows in the upper 60s. Mostly cloudy with showers and possibly a thunderstorm tomorrow. Highs in the mid 70s.

