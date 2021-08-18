BREAKING: Outlander star Caitriona Balfe welcomes first baby - details

A large number of celebrities have welcomed their babies this year. For instance, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were happy to have a little bundle of joy together. On August 18, the Saturday Night Live star revealed details about the baby and shared a lot of interesting information on Instagram to keep fans engaged. “Ok Ok, we had a baby. His name is Cosmo,” Jost wrote on social media. “We love him very much.” Besides, CNN anchor Abby Phillip welcomed her first baby and shared the moments of joy with her husband Marcus Richardson. The baby girl was born on August 16 and its name was said to be Naomi Angelina Richardson. Abby Phillip wrote on Instagram: “her first name means ‘pleasant one’ and she is already living up to it and spoiling her mom and dad as a blissfully calm baby,” Phillip wrote, noting that the middle name is a “tribute to my beloved maternal grandmother who passed away in 2014.”