Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

BREAKING: Outlander star Caitriona Balfe welcomes first baby - details

By Emmy Griffiths
Hello Magazine
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCaitriona Balfe has surprised and delighted fans with the very happy news that she has welcomed her first child with her husband, Tony Gill. Sharing a photo of her baby son’s hands, the 41-year-old wrote: “I’ve been off socials for a while as I was taking some time to enjoy cooking up this little human… We are so grateful for this little soul… that he chose us as his parents. I’m in awe of him already and can’t help stare and wonder at all the possibilities of who he will become, where he will go and what he’ll do on the big adventure of his life.

www.hellomagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Lyle
Person
Sam Heughan
Person
Caitriona Balfe
Person
Tony Gill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outlander#Ireland#Famine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Caitriona Balfe discussed her true relationship with Sam Heughan outside of Outlander: More than friends?

Outlander It is one of the series that has impacted the public the most in recent years, so it has a good number of fans who are looking forward to the sixth season. While we wait for the original Starz Play fiction, which can also be seen on the Netflix streaming service, Caitriona Balfe talked about his early years and Sam Heughan, her husband in fiction. How is your relationship?
TV SeriesHello Magazine

Outlander's Sam Heughan reveals surprising new challenge for season six – and it's not what you think

Outlander season is almost upon us and fans are eagerly counting down the minutes until series six arrives. Luckily, audiences have been kept up-to-date with filming schedules and production progress throughout from cast and crew, including Sam Heughan – who shocked his fans recently when he revealed a surprising "acting challenge" he had when wrapping up filming for the show.
CelebritiesPosted by
Reality Tea

Southern Charm Alum Ashley Jacobs Welcomes Her First Baby

Ashley Jacobs had a time on Southern Charm, to put it lightly. She’s probably the move revered cast member on the show of all time, mostly due to her bullying of Kathryn Dennis. She came onto the show as one of Thomas Ravenel’s girlfriends until she high-tailed it back to Santa Barbara. She and TRav were perfect […] The post Southern Charm Alum Ashley Jacobs Welcomes Her First Baby appeared first on Reality Tea.
Celebritiesfame10.com

Y&R’s Melissa Claire Egan Welcomes First Baby

On Saturday, August 21st, The Young and the Restless (Y&R) star Melissa Claire Egan and her husband Matt Katrosar welcomed their first baby, Caden Robert Katrosar, into the world. Needless to say, the couple couldn’t be happier with their little bundle, who weighs 7 lbs., 7 oz. and measures 20...
TV ShowsHello Magazine

This Outlander star has a very famous relative – can you guess who?

Outlander is a show with a huge following and fans pride themselves on their knowledge and dedication to the series. But many might be surprised to learn that one star of the historical drama comes from a very famous family – can you guess their relative?. Chris Larkin, who appeared...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Outlander's Sam Heughan's rare look inside Scottish bachelor pad

After growing up in Dumfriesshire, and living in Edinburgh and London, Outlander star Sam Heughan has settled near Glasgow. The Jamie Fraser actor keeps his private life very much on the down-low, however, he has allowed Instagram fans to see a few glimpses inside his gorgeous property. For many of...
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Outlander's Sam Heughan Congratulates Caitriona Balfe After She Gives Birth

There for each other! Sam Heughan congratulated his longtime friend and Outlander costar Caitríona Balfe on the birth of her first child with husband Tony McGill. “Congrats you two (3!!!). Wonderful sentiment. x,” Heughan, 41, commented on the Instagram announcement on Wednesday, August 18. Earlier that day, Balfe, 41, returned...
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Surprise, Outlander’s Caitriona Balfe Reveals She Had A Droughtlander Baby During Wait For Season 6

The wait for the next season of Outlander, affectionately and seriously known as Droughtlander to fans, has been rather gruesome this go around. Questions continue to linger about how Claire Fraser will handle the fallout from the storyline in Season 5, not to mention how it will all depart in various ways from Diana Gabaldon’s novels. In the midst of our heightened stages of speculation, star Caitriona Balfe has taken to handing out some spoilers. Not about Season 6, but about the new addition to her life, as the actress recently gave birth to her first child.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

They reveal a tender gesture of Sam Heughan, star of Outlander, with a fan

Sam Heughan is positioned as one of the most beloved actors of today, recognizing that he has earned by playing Jamie Fraser and Outlander, Starz Play original series that can also be seen on the Netflix streaming service. Due to its popularity, it has millions of fans around the world, but there was a lucky one who fulfilled her dream and did it thanks to the artist.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Sam Heughan’s New Role in Caitriona Balfe’s Life: They’re More Than Friends

If there is a key point in the success of OutlanderThat is undoubtedly the chemistry that its protagonists have. Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe, who play the greats Jamie and Claire Fraser, became the most beloved couple in the period series. Their marriage, which was caused by fate and time travel, showed a passion and love rarely seen on the small screen.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Sam Heughan's throwback snap with Outlander co-star has fans saying same thing

Sam Heughan has shared a throwback photo featuring his friend and Outlander co-star, Graham McTavish – and it has fans in agreement about the same thing. The actor, known for playing Jamie Fraser in Outlander, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a snapshot of him and Graham during filming for their other popular show, Men in Kilts, alongside the caption: "One year ago we were filming a Beltane fire festival in Bonny Scotland! How time flies! @meninkiltsstarz."
Celebritiesfame10.com

Scarlett Johansson And Husband Colin Jost Welcome First Baby Together

Scarlett Johansson and husband Colin Jost have welcomed their first child!. Johansson’s rep Marcel Pariseau confirmed to PEOPLE that the actress and and Saturday Night Live star husband recently welcomed their first baby. While this baby marks the couple’s first child together, Johansson is also mom to 6-year-old daughter Rose Dorothy.
CelebritiesTVOvermind

Ludacris, Eliza Dushku, Halsey, Prince Harry, and Other Stars who Welcomed Babies in 2021

A large number of celebrities have welcomed their babies this year. For instance, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were happy to have a little bundle of joy together. On August 18, the Saturday Night Live star revealed details about the baby and shared a lot of interesting information on Instagram to keep fans engaged. “Ok Ok, we had a baby. His name is Cosmo,” Jost wrote on social media. “We love him very much.” Besides, CNN anchor Abby Phillip welcomed her first baby and shared the moments of joy with her husband Marcus Richardson. The baby girl was born on August 16 and its name was said to be Naomi Angelina Richardson. Abby Phillip wrote on Instagram: “her first name means ‘pleasant one’ and she is already living up to it and spoiling her mom and dad as a blissfully calm baby,” Phillip wrote, noting that the middle name is a “tribute to my beloved maternal grandmother who passed away in 2014.”
marketresearchtelecast.com

Sam Heughan Celebrates Outlander’s 7th Anniversary With Intimate Photos

Sam Heughan is one of the most acclaimed television stars of today by being the protagonist of Outlander, series that This August 9 is celebrating a new anniversary year from the day it began to air. For this reason, the actor used his social networks to celebrate it and did it in a special way for fans.
TV & VideosPosted by
Reality Tea

90 Day Fiance Stars Loren Brovarnik And Alexi Brovarnik Welcome Their Second Baby

90 Day Fiance is basically the Angela Deem show these days, with her berating Michael Ilesanmi every chance she gets and flashing her new boobs at the camera during the latest Tell-All. However, if you remember very carefully, there are a handful of truly successful 90 Day stories. One of the pillars of actual 90 Day […] The post 90 Day Fiance Stars Loren Brovarnik And Alexi Brovarnik Welcome Their Second Baby appeared first on Reality Tea.
CelebritiesPopSugar

WNBA Star Breanna Stewart and Wife Marta Xargay Welcomed a Baby Girl With a Sweet Name

WNBA star and Olympian Breanna Stewart is a mom! The 26-year-old two-time gold medalist and her fellow professional basketball player wife, Marta Xargay, welcomed a baby girl named Ruby via surrogate on Aug. 9, just 48 hours after Breanna won gold with the USA women's basketball team at the Tokyo Olympics. Breanna and Marta announced their daughter's birth on their Instagram accounts with an emotional video from Togethxr on Aug. 16.

Comments / 0

Community Policy