Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

How the Queen really pays for her idyllic Scottish summer home

By Rachel Avery
Hello Magazine
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHer Majesty the Queen is currently residing at Balmoral, her summer residence, and the upkeep of such a huge castle and estate won't come cheap, but luckily the monarch brings in extra revenue in a savvy way. Within the Balmoral estate there are many different holiday cottages including Connachat Cottage,...

www.hellomagazine.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prince Of Wales#Duchess Of York#Summer Home#Duchess Of Cornwall#Uk#Scottish#The Royal Visit#Instagram#Balmoral Castle Estate#Guardian#The Crown Estate#Crown
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Posted by
Best Life

Prince Charles May Force This Couple to Move Out of Their Home, Sources Say

The Royal Family has endured a great deal of upheaval and devastation in recent years, and while he is still heir to the throne and not yet King, Prince Charles has become the driving force behind virtually all the important decisions that affect the House of Windsor. The Prince of Wales has recently been subjected to scrutiny due to a series of tell-all interviews from Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, but there is another royal couple who have become a major headache for him and the Royal Family at large. Read on to find out which couple may be facing a huge change in their living arrangements due to Charles' concern over the embarrassment their relationship has caused "The Firm," according to royal insiders.
RecipesHello Magazine

The Queen's unusual dinner tradition at Balmoral is so relatable

The Queen began her annual stay at Balmoral at the end of July, marking her first summer holiday without her late husband Prince Philip. And while the monarch is no doubt enjoying a change of scenery after what has been a very difficult year, there are certain traditions that will continue during her trip – including the very relatable way she likes to eat her dinner.
U.K.Hello Magazine

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla comment on closure of Clarence House

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla live at Clarence House in London, and they have given royal fans an update about the fact that their residence has been closed to visitors since 2019. On Monday 2 August, their official Twitter account released this statement: "Until the day visitors can be welcomed...
TennisHello Magazine

Duchess Camilla's £3.75million mansion almost belonged to Kate Middleton's parents

Before she called Clarence House her home, Duchess Camilla lived in Bolehyde Manor in Wiltshire with her first husband Andrew Parker Bowles. The couple lived in the impressive property from 1973 until 1986, but 25 years later it also reportedly caught the attention of the Duchess of Cambridge's parents Carole and Michael Middleton. The pair eyed up the Grade II listed manor house in 2011, shortly before Kate married Prince William.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson receives rare invite to Balmoral from the Queen

Sarah Ferguson will reportedly visit the Queen at Balmoral this summer after a rare invite was extended to her former daughter-in-law. Her Majesty is said to have granted the Duchess an open invitation to spend time at her Scottish residence alongside her ex-husband, whom she still lives with at Royal Lodge, Windsor, Prince Andrew.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'snug' home near royal in-laws

Before buying their £11million mansion in LA, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lived in several royal residences in the UK, including the modest Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace. With the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in Apartment 1A, the Prince and Princess of Kent in Apartment 10,...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

17 beautiful royal christening moments in photos

Royal christenings are wonderful events where parents come together with the rest of the royal family to celebrate the baptism of their child. We've loved seeing photographs of these special events over the years – all those sweet babies, incredible gowns and adoring relatives celebrating the birth of a new royal.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

Prince Harry's Popularity Just Hit an All-Time Low. Here's Why, Sources Say.

Once one of the most popular members of the Royal Family (second only to Queen Elizabeth), Prince Harry is now seeing his popularity hit an all-time low in the U.K. After months of revealing interviews about his family—reserving his most damning criticisms for his father, Prince Charles, and brother, Prince William—and the recent news that he's writing a tell-all memoir to be published next year, Harry's stock has plunged precipitously, making him the subject of widespread derision and outrage in England. The latest YouGov poll from the U.K. reveals that the Duke of Sussex is only one step from the bottom of the list that ranks the popularity of 15 members of the Royal Family. He came in one slot above the disgraced Prince Andrew, who withdrew from public life in 2019 amid reports of his connections and alleged involvement with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. (The Duke of York has denied those allegations.)
Public Healthdistrictchronicles.com

Why Queen Elizabeth Isn’t Leaving Her Scottish Estate After A Reported COVID-19 Scare

As it turns out, Queen Elizabeth’s reason for staying at Balmoral Castle despite a worker receiving a positive COVID-19 test is simple: She doesn’t want to let this spook her. “The feeling is she still has to be careful yet she’s determined to carry on as normal. She does not want to overreact,” a source close to the queen explained to The Sun. The queen is vaccinated and has been an advocate for vaccination efforts across Britain.
WorldHello Magazine

Royal homes looking surprisingly normal: Princess Anne, Princess Beatrice and more

The British royal family have some pretty impressive residences, and the grand, listed buildings often feature decadent furniture, gilded décor and plenty of space. However, these candid photographs and videos inside of royal homes just might surprise you because of how normal the places look. See for yourself…. Princess Anne...
Public HealthNew York Post

Worker at Queen Elizabeth’s summer home tests positive for COVID

A worker at Queen Elizabeth’s summer home tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend — but the monarch will stay put at the Scottish retreat, a report said. The worker at Balmoral, who stayed in a different building on the estate, tested positive on Saturday and was immediately sent home, The Sun reported.
WorldHello Magazine

Prince William and Kate Middleton send touching message ahead of Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shared a good luck message for Britain's Paralympians ahead of the start of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on Tuesday. Prince William and Kate took to social media to post a touching message, writing: "Wishing @ParalympicsGB and all the athletes from around the world the best of luck in this year's #Paralympics. We can't wait to see the talent and skill displayed over the next two weeks #ImpossibleToIgnore."
Home & GardenHello Magazine

Prince Charles' surprising garden feature at Scottish home revealed

Prince Charles' Scottish home not only boasts an epic adventure playground, but also an unusual garden feature. PHOTOS: Prince Charles' stunning Scottish home could be from The Crown. As well as his main Scottish residence, Birkhall, the Prince of Wales and his charity The Prince's Foundation also own Dumfries House,...
Public Healthpurewow.com

Queen Elizabeth Keeps Calm and Carries on Despite COVID Report Among Summer Home Staff﻿

Queen Elizabeth officially kicked off her summer break last week and even a possible exposure to COVID-19 won’t get in the way of her vacation plans. Her Majesty is currently summering at Balmoral Castle (as she does every year). However, according to the Sun, a staff member at the Scottish residence has been sent home after testing positive for COVID-19 over the weekend. While we weren’t sure if this meant that the 95-year-old monarch would have to cut her vacation short, it appears she is “carrying on” as usual.

Comments / 1

Community Policy