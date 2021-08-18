Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Young Couple Likes to Live Like They’re From the 1930’s

By WFXB Staff
wfxb.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA couple in their late twenties is opening up about how they like to live like they’re from the 1930’s. Along with their vintage car, clothing and home decor they try to implement as many 1930’s lifestyle choices as possible. Instead of TV, they listen to wartime music on a gramophone. And their favorite recipe is a Depression-era meatloaf made with tomato soup. The two have also sworn off most modern-day amenities…except for their smartphones of course.

www.wfxb.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Relationshipsthecantonherald.com

THEY’RE ACTING LIKE ANIMALS!

“Why are they doing that?”-A question from my 10-yearold daughter, Zoey, as to why her younger brothers were walking around the house with blankets thrown over their heads, running into everything imaginable, and then laughing so hard their little bellies shook. “That’s kind of ... dumb” she quipped to me ...
Animalswfxb.com

Cat and Pig Become the Most Unlikely of Friends

A kitten and her pig sister have become the most unlikely of friends! Tempeh and Beatrice have had a special bond from the moment they met. And over time, Tempeh learned how to ride on Beatrice’s back! Now they do it all the time.
Interior DesignInterior Design

Arte’s Samal Wall Covering Feels Like Living Inside a Seashell

Ever wanted to feel like you lived inside a seashell? Try Samal, a wall covering collection by Arte comprised entirely of real capiz shells that are colored, cut, and placed by hand in geometric patterns on a nonwoven backing. There are four patterns, including Cubic, a 3D box repeat in three rich, earthy colorways; Helix, a three-pronged design in a trio of colorways; and Camber, a fish-scale motif in five colorways. Each pattern is sold in sets of five interlocking tiles (11.18 to 16.57 inches wide and 9.68 to 18.11 high) which can be applied in nearly infinite combinations. Key takeaway? The soft mother-of-pearl gleam varies according to the light, creating a moody, glamorous, and ever-changing effect on walls.
Food & Drinksrachaelraymag.com

Letter from Rach: Live Like An Italian

You don't need a plane ticket to live like an Italian. Just pour yourself an espresso (or an aperitivo!), settle in, and get cooking from our most Italian issue yet. I'm writing this just before I leave to go to Italy for the first time in three years. I love...
PetsPosted by
Upworthy

Family posts a very chill note to neighbors explaining why their dog is on the roof

If you were taking a stroll through a quiet neighborhood and happened to catch a glance of this majestic sight, you might bat an eye. You might do a double take. If you were (somewhat understandably) concerned about this surprising roof-dog's welfare, you might even approach the homeowners to tell them, "Uh, I'm not sure if you know...but there's a...dog...on your ROOF."
Randolph County, ARKait 8

“Live Like Morgan”, Family honors daughter’s memory

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - After an ATV accident killed 17-year-old Morgan Hampton, her family is left behind with a legacy they plan to continue for the rest of their lives. Jason and Shauntae Hampton, Morgan’s parents, put together a movement called “Live Like Morgan” due to their daughter touching...
MusicSan Francisco Weekly

King Dream: ‘Living Like a Teenager’

If you’ve been looking for Jeremy Lyon — better known by his stage name, King Dream — he’s in the North Bay. In his latest video, it shows: Not only is the song performed with Bodega Bay’s Rainbow Girls, the video is directed by Santa Rosa’s Schlee, and features the kind of rolling hills and wide-open pastures familiar to denizens of Sonoma County — which are distinct, in character (and redolence) from hills overlooking Oakland, Lyon’s former home of many years.
LifestylePosted by
POPSUGAR

14 Cool Birthday Gifts For Women in Their 20s That They'll Actually Appreciate

Whether you're shopping for your best friend, your sister, or even your girlfriend, getting the perfect gift for the 20-year-old woman in your life can be tricky. There are so many options out there, from getting them something useful and innovative to treating them to something gorgeous and stylish. Either way, we want to give our loved ones something that they will actually use and appreciate. We rounded up the coolest gifts you can get the 20-something in your life, whether they love makeup, home decor, or constantly on the go.
Lifestylebackpacker.com

5 Things to Use Instead of Toilet Paper

Toilet paper is one of those modern conveniences that most people shudder to think of living without. Think back to 2020, when panic-buying members of the public snapped up everything around the US, leading to denuded shelves and weeks of headlines about shortages of bathroom tissue. Maybe it’s time for...
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson Looks Almost Unrecognizable in Teen Vogue Shoot

Watch: "Honey Boo Boo" May Return to the Pageant World. Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is putting everything out in the open. Ahead of her 16th birthday on Saturday, Aug. 28, the reality TV star was the subject of a Teen Vogue feature published on Wednesday, Aug. 25. The piece involved a glamorous photo shoot, in addition to a personal interview in which the teen got candid about the people in her life, including June "Mama June" Shannon.
HomelessPosted by
Amomama

Homeless Man Gave His Last Piece of Bread to a Lost Boy, and the Next Day He Woke up Rich – Story of the Day

A homeless man shared his last meal with a boy he had never met before, and the next day, he woke to a new life and a new beginning. John was wasting away. He was an old man in his late sixties and lived in a large mansion that had been his family's for several generations. It boasted ten rooms, all equipped with bath suites and toilets, and it was located in a beautiful neighborhood.
Interior Designhandymantips.org

Decorating your living room in style

After the first few months of lockdown, we all realized our homes need a facelift. Due to health and safety concerns, staying at home became a priority, and we couldn’t help but pay more attention to our space. The living room is an essential space in the home; apart from being an entertainment center, it is the first room our guests are introduced to when they come to our homes. So when it comes to sprucing up your living space, the pressure is on!

Comments / 0

Community Policy