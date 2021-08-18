Young Couple Likes to Live Like They’re From the 1930’s
A couple in their late twenties is opening up about how they like to live like they’re from the 1930’s. Along with their vintage car, clothing and home decor they try to implement as many 1930’s lifestyle choices as possible. Instead of TV, they listen to wartime music on a gramophone. And their favorite recipe is a Depression-era meatloaf made with tomato soup. The two have also sworn off most modern-day amenities…except for their smartphones of course.www.wfxb.com
