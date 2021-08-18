CRAWFORD PARK DISTRICT EVENTS

Friday, Aug. 20 • 2 p.m. Butterflies are beautiful insects that are easily recognized and fun to observe. They are essential pollinators for our native flora. Ohio boasts a rich, diverse butterfly community that comprises approximately 135 different species. Butterflies are attracted to a variety of environments that range from small, localized areas that contain specialized flora to large commonly occurring areas that contain common and widespread flora. Join Crawford Park District Land Manager and Naturalist Kyle Bailey for a fun, interactive, family-friendly program to learn about these wonderful pollinators. Some binoculars will be available, and cameras are welcome. Ohio butterfly checklists will be provided to all attendees.