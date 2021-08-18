Cancel
Animals

Venomous Snake Turns Out to be Electric Toothbrush

By WFXB Staff
wfxb.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn animal welfare group responded to a call about a venomous snake in a woman’s house! The hissing sound that could be heard coming from her bedroom is what led them to believe it was a Black Spitting Cobra. But after over an hour of searching they realized the hissing snake was actually just…an electric toothbrush.

#Venomous Snake#Electric Toothbrush#Animal Welfare#Spitting Cobra
