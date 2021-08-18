Molson Coors' Bet on Dwayne Johnson's Zoa Energy Is Off to a Promising Start

Although rising COVID-19 cases are reducing the patronage of bars and restaurants, online operations should enable brewing companies to capitalize on growing demand for beer. Furthermore, because consumer staples are regarded as safe investment bets in times of uncertainty owing to their stable demand—and yes, beer is a staple—both ABEV and TAP should benefit from rising investor interest. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Let’s find out.Ambev S.A. (ABEV) in São Paulo, Brazil, and Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) in Denver, Colo., are two popular brewers. ABEV is a Brazilian brewing company that produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It has exclusive bottler and distributor rights for PepsiCo, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PEP) CSD products in Brazil. Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products worldwide.
