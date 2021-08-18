Local executive to lead board of international nonprofit

Executive Forum has elected Michelle Fenton, director of organizational development at El Paso Electric, as president of its 2021-22 board of directors. Fenton is joined by board members Betsy Keller, Azuri Gonzalez, Dana Guerra, Angie Rosales, Mallory Driggers, Aliana Apodaca, Leila Melendez, Anne Mitchell, Ersela Kripa, Secret Wherrett, Lee Ellen Banks and former president Arlene Carroll. Executive Forum was founded in 1984 and is made up of women executives and community leaders dedicated to the empowerment of women, who work to impact the economic, civic and cultural landscape of the El Paso region.
